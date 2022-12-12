‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: [SPOILER] Dies Suddenly in Episode 6

It’s always sad when someone close to the Duttons dies, and in Yellowstone Season 5, a good man meets his end. The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch spends a few idyllic days branding cattle, but one character doesn’t come home from the journey. Though John tried to keep his head up, this episode had many fans in tears. Here’s who died in episode 6.

The Duttons and the Yellowstone enjoy a peaceful day of branding cattle in season 5, episode 6

In Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6, the Duttons and the Yellowstone ranch spend a peaceful day branding cattle. They are joined by Emmett Walsh, the chairman of the Stockgrowers Association and a friend of John Dutton. Emmett appears sporadically throughout the series and is portrayed by Buck Taylor.

Episode 6 put the beauty of Montana on display. Even Beth can’t help but find peace in the peaceful few days she spends out in the wilderness with Rip, especially when he shows her the meadow he found for their wedding. As the day comes to a close, Emmett and John settle under a tree to sleep.

Who dies in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 6?

As Emmett and John prepare to sleep, John remarks that the day they just had nearly proved his ideas about perfection wrong. “Well, John, if it wasn’t perfect, it was damn close,” replies Emmett. He then settles down into peaceful snores. The next morning, John goes to wake Emmett and finds that he has died peacefully in his sleep.

“Well, Emmett, I couldn’t have dreamed up a better death if you paid me,” John says. “You sure earned it, old friend.” John maintains his usual stoic demeanor, telling his assistant Clara that he refuses to be sad since Emmett met such a good end. Yet there’s no denying the touch of emotion in his voice when he tells Rip and Beth what happened.

The scene calls back to a few other sad moments on the Dutton Ranch. In season 1, John held Lee’s body under a tree while he searched for a place to bury his son. In 1883, James held his daughter Elsa in the grass as she died from an arrow wound.

‘Yellowstone’ fans broke down over John’s conversation with Emmett’s wife

If fans weren’t already in tears, Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 had another gut punch in store. John returned to Emmett’s wife to tell her what happened, but when he returned without Emmett, John didn’t need to speak a word for her to understand.

John explained that Emmett died as a cowboy should. “Head resting against the saddle, staring at the stars. His eyes closed,” John tells her while she sobs. “RIP Emmett. The lady who played his wife was heartbreaking,” one Reddit user wrote. Another commented, “His wife broke me, man. That was rough.”

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.