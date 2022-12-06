‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Summer Actor Piper Perabo Calls the Dinner Scene From Episode 5 a ‘S*** Show’

In Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5, the tension between Beth and Summer finally comes to a head. After hating each other for so long, the women duke it out in the front yard of John Dutton’s house. Before this, they sit at possibly the most awkward dinner ever.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 5 spoilers ahead.]

Piper Perabo | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch prepares for a cattle branding

It’s no secret that Summer and Beth have a contentious relationship in Yellowstone. Beth is never happy to learn her father is romantically involved with someone new, but to make matters worse, Summer is against everything the Duttons hold dear.

Yet in Yellowstone Season 5, John uses his power as governor to get Summer out of prison. Now on house arrest, Summer lives at the Dutton’s home, along with Beth, Rip, and Carter. In episode 5, Kayce, Monica, and Tate arrive to prepare for the cattle branding. John’s assistant Clara also plans to come along.

Piper Perabo calls the dinner scene from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode a ‘s*** show’

The dinner the night before the Duttons leave for the cattle branding is extremely awkward. Unaware that Summer the vegan would be in attendance, Gator has a mountain of wild game prepared for dinner. As he lists the dishes, Summer comments on all of them.

When Gator points out the roast duck, Summer asks if he is aware that ducks mate for life. “Well, I did kill both of them if it…” Gator replies. “Makes it better? Not it makes it twice as bad,” Summer retorts.

“This scene with Beth and Summer just prior to the big fight is, I think, one of the funniest things Taylor [Sheridan] has ever written,” episode 5 director Cristina Alexandra Voros said in a featurette. “Even if the humor is dark, you’re laughing.”

The Duttons rarely have a peaceful meal, but this one turned particularly violent. The cast breaks down "Watch 'Em Ride Away." #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/ErC3WdGC9X — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) December 5, 2022

“Joining the Duttons at the dinner table is a s*** show,” Summer actor Piper Perabo added. Eventually, when Summer comments about John serving the “bird of peace for dinner,” Monica bursts out laughing.

“I’m sorry this is just so f***ing uncomfortable,” she says, making Kayce and Tate smile. “I love the dinner scenes,” Monica actor Kelsey Asbille stated. “For a lot of it, I can just sit back and watch Summer and Beth.”

Beth and Summer fight in John’s front yard

In the middle of dinner, Beth suggests that she and Summer “take a walk.” Of course, they end up actually getting into a fistfight in John Dutton’s front yard. “As a director, fights over the years have been that of gladiator style,” Voros said. “And I think the fight between Summer and Beth is carrying on that tradition.”

Beth quickly learns that Summer is a tougher opponent than she seems, having spent years learning jiu-jitsu. “We have not seen women fighting women with the same grit and fearlessness and ferocity that we see from these cowboys,” Voros continued. “The idea is that it is an extension of that same kind of fight. It’s just with unlikely competitors.”

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.

