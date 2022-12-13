‘Yellowstone’: Singer Lainey Wilson Details Her Song ‘Watermelon Moonshine’

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 featured Lainey Wilson’s latest song, “Watermelon Moonshine.” The country music singer is one of the latest talents to join the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s extremely popular series. Wilson plays Abby, a country music singer that captures the attention of one of the cowboys at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Wilson recently discussed her character and the music featured in the series.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 spoilers ahead.]

Lainey Wilson as Abby in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 | Paramount Network

Lainey Wilson plays a singer named Abby in ‘Yellowstone’

Lainey Wilson is a country music singer who has been performing for years and is rising in popularity. Taylor Sheridan offered her the opportunity to break into the acting industry with a role in Yellowstone Season 5. Wilson plays Abby, a character with whom she has a lot in common.

“[Sheridan] said he wanted me to pretty much be myself, which is a dream come true, especially when you’re trying to introduce yourself to people,” Wilson told USA Today. “All I got from him at that time was that I would play a musician who would fall in love with one of the boys. He didn’t even tell me which one.”

Things are gettin’ goooood on @Yellowstone! Y’all come hang with me and @IanBohen (Ryan) this Monday on @Reddit at 12pm ct. We’ll be chatting about the show and answering y’alls questions! ? #yellowstonetv pic.twitter.com/R0tQEkkkaz — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) December 10, 2022

Lainey Wilson details her song ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and Abby’s love interest in ‘Yellowstone’

It turns out that this love interest is Ryan, a livestock agent and cowboy working for John Dutton. Abby and Ryan keep running into each other at Abby’s performances throughout the season, and sparks begin to fly right away. In episode 6, Abby and Ryan danced together at the cattle branding and even shared a kiss.

In the same episode of Yellowstone, Abby plays the song “Watermelon Moonshine” while Ryan listens from the crowd. While speaking with USA Today, Wilson reflected on her career in showbiz, which began years ago with her performing as Hannah Montana on a flatbed trailer stage.

Performing in Montana was a whole different story. “I’m on this flatbed stage singing once again, but not in my Hannah Montana wig. And I thought, dang, this is a full-circle moment for me,” Wilson told the outlet. “And I’m singing ‘Watermelon Moonshine,’ a song about young, wild and crazy love.”

Ian Bohen as Ryan in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 | Paramount Network

How long will Abby and Ryan’s relationship last?

Ryan and Abby admitted that their relationship more than likely doesn’t have much of a future. “So it just goes til it doesn’t,” Abby tells Ryan. “That’s fair enough,” he agrees. If Yellowstone has taught us anything, however, it’s that things don’t often go according to plan.

Wilson wouldn’t tell USA Today how long her character’s romance with Ryan lasts. Although Abby vowed never to date a cowboy, Ryan is clearly changing her mind. Wilson hinted there’s more romance to come for Ryan and Abby. “There’s another kiss coming where I take my hat off. That’s when you know you’re getting down to it.”

