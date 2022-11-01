‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Teams Up With 1 of Kevin Costner’s Most Famous Co-Stars in ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ [Exclusive Clip]

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is getting ready for his fifth season starring as Rip Wheeler on Taylor Sheridan’s western. But before the season 5 premiere, Hauser has a new film titled The Minute You Wake Up Dead that will have a digital and limited theatrical release. This project will see Hauser teaming up with one of Kevin Costner’s (John Dutton) most famous co-stars.

Cole Hauser | Lionsgate

‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser teams up with one of Kevin Costner’s most famous co-stars in ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

On Nov. 4 — just a few days before Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on the Paramount Network — Hauser’s new film The Minute You Wake Up Dead is scheduled for a digital and theatrical release.

The steamy, action-packed noir-style thriller from Lionsgate stars Hauser, Jamie Alexander, and Oscar winner Morgan Freeman. It was directed and co-written by Michael Mailer. According to the plot synopsis, the new flick is all about a shocking murder that takes place in a small town.

“This sexy, riveting noir thriller will keep you guessing. After a shady small-town stockbroker (Hauser) begins dating a shy waitress, a shocking murder takes place — and one of them may be responsible. As word spreads that there’s money behind the killing, every criminal in town wants their share of the cash. One shocking plot twist follows another, and a bloody showdown leads to a mind-blowing finale,” the description reads.

Who’s the hero and who’s the villain in ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’?

The official trailer for the movie asks “where will you be the minute you wake up dead?” And, it’s clear this will be quite the wild ride. What’s not clear is the villain and the hero of the story.

Morgan plays a small-town Mississippi sheriff named Thurmond Fowler, who is working a case that involves multiple murders centered around Hauser’s character and his girlfriend, played by Alexander.

Rounding out the cast is Andrew Stevens, Darren Mann, Tony DeMil, Ben VanderMey, Kenneth Farmer, David Dahlgren, and Liann Pattinson. After the film’s run on digital and in theaters, it will be released on Bluray and DVD on Dec. 13.

‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner starred alongside Morgan Freeman in ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’

The Minute You Wake Up Dead will mark Hauser’s first time starring alongside Freeman. Back in 1991, it was Hauser’s Yellowstone co-star Costner who starred alongside the iconic actor in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. In that blockbuster film, Costner played the titular character and Freeman played Azeem Edin Bashir Al Bakir, a Moor who Robin Hood saved when breaking out of prison.

Now, the duo is teaming up once again via their respective production companies to produce the new Civil War series The Gray House. According to Cowboys and Indians, the series is scheduled to start filming in Spring 2023 for Paramount Global. Costner and Freeman aren’t starring in the project, but they are both executive producers.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network. The digital and theatrical release of The Minute You Wake Up Dead is November 4.

