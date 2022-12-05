‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Exactly Why Beth Hasn’t Told Rip What Jamie Did to Her — He ‘Would Kill Him’

Yellowstone Season 5 has seen the feud between siblings Beth and Jamie Dutton go to another level. In the fourth episode, “Horses in Heaven,” Jamie nearly ran Beth over with his car on purpose after she threatened to take his child. This hatred between the brother and sister has been building since the very first season — but it all dates back to when they were teenagers.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser | Paramount

‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly says her character didn’t have a choice

In Yellowstone Season 3, it was revealed via flashback that Beth (Kelly Reilly) got pregnant with Rip Wheeler’s (Cole Hauser) child as a teenager. She turned to her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) and trusted him to help her. But in an effort to be discreet, they didn’t go to an abortion clinic.

Instead, he took her to the reservation clinic where no one would find out about the misdeeds of the high-ranking John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) daughter. But, terminating the pregnancy this way also meant that Beth had to have a hysterectomy — which Jamie agreed to without her consent. The fact that Jamie took away Beth’s ability to have children is what caused her long-running hatred of her brother.

“Beth didn’t have a choice. This is a character who was a teen when she got pregnant, and she wasn’t able to go to her father, and her mother is no longer alive. She’s so afraid of shaming or disappointing her father, so she went to Jamie, who made a terrible mistake,” Reilly told The Hollywood Reporter.

Why hasn’t Beth told Rip the truth about what Jamie did to her?

Everyone on Yellowstone is aware that Beth hates her brother Jamie, but no one knows the real reason why. Beth hasn’t told anyone what Jamie did. Not even Rip, who she married at the end of season 4 — two decades after their teen romance.

“She doesn’t talk about what happened for many reasons. One of them would be — she knows that Rip would kill him,” Reilly says. “But it’s not just about that. There’s something about this secret that is tied in [to losing their mother].”

As was also revealed via flashback, Beth and Jamie’s mother, Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol) died in a horseback riding accident while with Beth and Kayce (Luke Grimes). When her horse bucked and threw her off, Evelyn fell to her death. But not before she had the chance to blame Beth unfairly for the accident.

“I actually think that Jamie blames Beth for the death of their mother — so does Beth, blame herself,” Reilly explained. “But more importantly…Beth believes that Jamie is the biggest potential threat to her father. He’s already shown it several times. And if there’s anything that is worth killing Jamie for, or getting rid of him for, it’s if he threatens — or re-threatens — her father and the ranch.”

Does ‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly actually think Beth could actually kill Jamie?

Beth found out in Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 4 that Jamie was actually the father of a young son — a fact he had kept secret from his family. That betrayal sent Beth into a rage as she exclaimed, “You have my womb cut out of me, and God gave you a boy?”

She also promised Jamie that the “next time you see [your son], you can kiss him goodbye, because he’s as good as gone.” At that point, Jamie gets back in his car, releases a scream he’s been holding in for a while, and then nearly runs his sister over before swerving at the last second.

Is it possible that this sibling feud could end in murder? Jamie thought twice about it when he had the opportunity, but Beth has threatened to kill Jamie multiple times. Would she actually go through with it?

“Good question, I’d have to think about it,” Reilly says. “When I’m in the pit of her hatred and her rage and her pain, yes. It’s that potent and painful for her. But, I don’t know. She had an opportunity to do it, and she didn’t.”

Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’