‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’

Yellowstone Season 5 is almost here, and more details are starting to emerge ahead of the premiere. The cast of Taylor Sheridan’s hit western aren’t revealing any spoilers. But, some stars have dropped a few hints. Including Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), who recently warned fans that season 5 is going to be “bloody.”

John Dutton will be Montana’s governor in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

The new season of Yellowstone will be supersized, with a total of 14 episodes. That’s four more than previous seasons, but the season will be split in half with seven episodes each. In the premiere, there will be a bit of a time jump as it has been revealed that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) — who announced his gubernatorial run at the end of season 4 — will begin season 5 as the new governor of Montana.

We also know the titles of five of the first six episodes, thanks to photos of scripts that Reilly shared on social media.

Episode 1: “One Hundred Years is Nothing”

Episode 2: “The Sting of Wisdom”

Episode 4: “Horses in Heaven”

Episode 5: “Watch ‘Em Ride Away”

Episode 6: “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You”

Fans noticed that episode 3 was missing from the photo, sparking discussion about why she hid that one. There was also chatter about the title of episode 1, with some fans wondering if it meant there would be an introduction of the new prequel 1923 –starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton — via flashback.

Kelly Reilly warns fans that season 5 is going to be ‘bloody’

Less than two weeks before the season 5 premiere, the Paramount Network posted a video on the Yellowstone YouTube channel titled “Inside Yellowstone Season 5.” In the three-minute clip, fans get a glimpse of new footage. And the stars of the show tease what’s coming next for the Duttons.

“I think the strength of the story is that we don’t take our foot off the gas,” Costner says as the clip begins. Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) notes the fan reception to Yellowstone has been “wild” in recent months after it became the number one drama on TV.

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) says the show’s success is a testament to everyone’s hard work, as Reilly promises,’There’s more to come!” Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) adds, “the audience is gonna love it.”

As the video comes to a close, Costner promises “a lot of turns that are gonna happen” which “makes for good storytelling.” Then, Reilly issues a warning to fans: “It’s gonna be bloody.”

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan ‘slow burns’ Rip and Beth in season 5

What can fans expect for Rip and Beth in season 5? According to Hauser, it won’t be smooth sailing for the newlyweds.

“What I like about what [Taylor Sheridan] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth,” Hauser told Entertainment Weekly. “In the beginning, there’s some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she’s going through in her past, that she’s having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that.”

Reilly added, “The war feels internal this year for her. [She’s] haunted by the past, afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment.”

The Brit made clear, though, that Rip and Beth’s relationship is stronger than ever. Reilly says that Beth has always been devoted to Rip, and “marriage does not change her.”

“I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm’s length (mostly),” Reilly said.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

