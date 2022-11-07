‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Confirms John Still Does Not Trust Jamie Heading Into Season 5

Yellowstone Season 4 ended with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) in an extremely difficult position. Confronted by his adopted sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) because of his knowledge of the hit on the Dutton family, Jamie was blackmailed into killing his own biological father. But according to star Kevin Costner (John Dutton), this doesn’t mean that John trusts Jamie heading into season 5.

Kevin Costner | Paramount Network

Beth Dutton blackmailed Jamie in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 finale

At the end of Yellowstone Season 4, Beth figured out that Jamie knew his biological father Garrett Randall (Will Patton) ordered the hit on the Dutton family that occurred in the season 3 cliffhanger. That was when John was shot on the side of the road while helping a woman change a flat tire, a package exploded in Beth’s office, and gunmen stormed into Kayce’s office.

All of the Duttons managed to survive, but season 4 was about finding out who was responsible for that hit and taking them out — and Beth was the one who put it all together. When she burst into Jamie’s office to confront him with gun in hand, Jamie confirmed he knew about Garrett. That’s when Beth assaulted Jamie and made it clear she was furious that he didn’t kill his father the moment he found out the truth.

Jamie was on his knees, begging his sister not to tell the family. So, she gave him three options. Number one, she would have Garrett and Jamie arrested. Option number two — she would tell Rip (Cole Hauser) the truth, which would result in him killing Jamie and Garrett. Or, his third option was to kill his own biological father.

Kevin Costner confirms John still does not trust Jamie heading into season 5

To save himself, Jamie chooses option number three. In his final moments, Garrett told his son, “Don’t you let those f**king Duttons deceive you into thinking you’re a bad man. You’re a good man, son, and I love you.”

“I love you too, Dad,” Jamie said before pulling the trigger and taking his father’s body to the infamous “train station.” When Jamie dumped the body, Beth took a picture. “Now you own him,” Beth told her father when showing him the snap.

But just because Jamie is under his father’s thumb, that doesn’t mean John Dutton trusts his adopted son. Costner made that clear in the “Inside Yellowstone Season 5” video that the show recently posted on their YouTube channel.

“Can John trust Jamie?” Costner asks. “No!”

‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner says the odds of Jamie getting back into John Dutton’s good graces aren’t good

When asked if he could ever see Jamie getting back in John’s good graces, Costner had quite the response. The two-time Oscar winner said with a laugh, “Probably the show would end. My dysfunctional family really disturbs me.”

One Yellowstone Season 5 trailer made it clear that John and Beth own Jamie at this point, and he is going to be busy following orders.

In the clip John tells his son, “You’re gonna do exactly what I tell you for the next four years.” While Beth warns, “I’m gonna work you like a rented mule brother…Stop thinking you have a chance to earn redemption Jamie…You’re in my prison now…”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network.

