‘Yellowstone’ Stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Say Beth Will Finally Be Dealing With Her Past in Season 5

Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are talking all things Rip and Beth ahead of the season 5 premiere. They say that married life will be full of twists and turns for the couple when Taylor Sheridan’s western returns in November. And, they also tease that Beth will finally be dealing with her past.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly | Paramount

‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly says marriage doesn’t change Beth

Just because Beth and Rip got married in the Yellowstone Season 4 finale, Reilly insists that doesn’t mean her character will change in season 5.

“Beth has always been devoted to Rip,” Reilly explained to Entertainment Weekly. “Marriage does not change her. I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keep her demons at arm’s length (mostly).”

For Rip, there will be changes. Hauser noted that the first major change for his character is that he’s moved into the main house — a place that Rip has never been that comfortable.

“It’s a weird thing to think that John Dutton [Kevin Costner] is actually related to him now through marriage,” Hauser said.

Cole Hauser says Beth will finally deal with her past in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5

What Hauser likes most about Sheridan’s writing is the slow burn of Beth and Rip’s relationship. And in season 5, the Good Will Hunting star says that slow burn results in some wonderful moments for the characters.

“In the beginning, there’s some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she’s going through in her past, that she’s having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that,” Hauser revealed.

Reilly noted that “the war feels internal” for Beth in season 5. She says her character is “haunted by the past, afraid for the future, and fighting with all she has for the present moment.”

What past is Beth haunted by, and what must she deal with? Most likely, it has to do with the fact that she can’t have children — thanks to a decision made by her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) without her consent.

Kelly Reilly doesn’t believe Beth can forgive Jamie

Yellowstone fans found out more about Beth and Jamie’s troubled story in season 3 via flashbacks, and casting news this summer has made it clear more of those flashbacks are coming in season 5.

Beth continues to carry the burden of her mother’s accidental death on horseback. But, the bitter grudge she carries against Jamie gets worse as the seasons progress.

Rip doesn’t know that Beth was pregnant with his child when they were teens. And, he definitely doesn’t know she got an abortion and Jamie had her sterilized. Beth may finally deal with her past in season 5, but Reilly says she’ll never forgive her brother.

“In her mind, Jamie tried to kill her father. If you think about what that would do to someone like Beth, there is no end point. I don’t think she ever goes, ‘I’m going to wrap this up and forgive him.’ I don’t think that’s in Beth,” Reilly said, per Screen Rant.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, Nov. 13 on the Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’: Taylor Sheridan Had No Idea Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Would Have Such Insane Chemistry — Until 1 Specific Scene Left Him ‘Glued to the Monitor’