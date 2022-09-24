Yoko Ono Said That for John Lennon, ‘Words Flowed From His Pen Like Sparkling Spring Water’

John Lennon was known for his songwriting, with this artist also earning recognition for Skywriting by Word of Mouth. In this release, Yoko Ono commented on her husband’s writing abilities, saying that he wrote “very quickly,” and his words could be compared to “sparkling spring water.”

How did John Lennon and Yoko Ono meet?

The Beatles’ John Lennon and artist Yoko Ono photographed | Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

Lennon is an award-winning songwriter known for his work with The Beatles. He performed alongside Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison. Aside from the Beatles, Lennon is known for his relationship with artist and activist Ono. The couple first met at an art gallery in London — hitting it off immediately.

Within a few months, they separated from their respective spouses and wed each other. The two spent their honeymoon conducting a “bed-in for peace,” inviting members of the press into their Amsterdam Hilton Hotel room.

Yoko Ono said John Lennon would write notes for her, lawyers, accountants, and critics

Following Lennon’s death, his short story Skywriting by Word of Mouth was released to the public. The work included writing from Ono, featuring her thoughts on her partner’s short story and commentary on Lennon’s passion for the written word.

“John wrote very quickly,” Ono noted. “Words flowed from his pen like sparkling spring water; he never had to stop to think. In the next decade or so, I became immensely spoiled.”

“He would write me little notes and long letters,” she continued, “I would find them in a book I was reading or on the kitchen table or next to my toothbrush — something to make me laugh, something to make me feel good, or bad, depending on his mood at that time.”

The artist added that Lennon would also write notes for lawyers, accountants, and critics who upset him. Some essays were published in conjunction with Skywriting by Word of Mouth, where Lennon wrote about his experience with the Beatles and his decision to “divorce” the group.

In 1971, Lennon wrote a letter to his former bandmate, McCartney, in response to unresolved issues surrounding the Beatles’ breakup. The undated message is addressed, “Dear Paul, Linda, et al. the wee McCartney’s,” and went up for auction in 2022.

John Lennon co-wrote songs for the Beatles (and released solo music like ‘Imagine’)

Aside from penning Skywriting by Word of Mouth, Lennon co-wrote several original songs, including “Give Peace a Chance,” performed with Ono. He released the solo song “Imagine,” earning praise even years later.

According to Far Out Magazine, Lennon had a role in creating Beatles songs like “Do You Want to Know a Secret,” “Please Please Me,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” and “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”

Now, music by Lennon is available on major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Skywriting by Word of Mouth remains available for purchase on John Lennon’s official website.

