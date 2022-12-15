‘You’: 4 Important Loose Ends to Remember Going Into Season 4

The Netflix series You returns with season 4 in 2023. This time Joe is living across the pond in London under the alias Jonathan Moore. Though Joe faked his death after killing Love, there are still a few loose ends that could come back to bite him in the new season.

Aidan Wallace as young Joe Goldberg in ‘You’ | Beth Dubber/Netflix

Where did Love hide Candace and Delilah’s bodies?

Joe and Love wracked up a pretty high body count throughout the first three seasons of You. For some of his kills, Joe came up with an explanation. In season 1, Joe wrote a fake suicide letter to explain Peach Salinger’s death and framed Dr. Nicky for killing Guinevere Beck. At the end of season 3, he tacked the murders of Natalie, Gill, and Ryan all on Love.

Joe has a knack for getting rid of bodies and creating stories about what happened to his victims. However, You Season 3 proved that Love was never quite as careful. In one scene, Joe asked Love what she did with the bodies of Candace and Delilah, to which she replied, “It’s safer if you don’t know.”

Joe left a jar of urine at Peach’s house in ‘You’ Season 1

One of the most obvious loose ends from Netflix’s You is the jar of urine that Joe left at Peach Salinger’s home way back in season 1. After Joe kills Peach and fakes her suicide, Peach’s home becomes a crime scene. One shot shows police bagging up the jar of urine.

If police ran tests on that sample, then they have Joe’s DNA in the system. The problem is that Joe himself is not in the system, meaning the police wouldn’t have anything to compare the urine to.

When Joe and Delilah get arrested for having sex in public, Joe comes dangerously close to the police’s radar. Luckily for Joe, he is released without having to provide a DNA sample, but there’s still a chance that the jar could come back to bite him. In the same vein, Peach hired a PI to dig into Joe, and he certainly doesn’t believe that Dr. Nicky was responsible for Beck’s death.

Will Paco and/or Ellie return in ‘You’ Season 4?

Although Joe Goldberg is a murderous stalker, he’s always had a soft spot for children. This leads him to befriend his neighbor Paco in season 1. Paco knows a lot more about Joe than most people. He sees Guinevere Beck try to escape Joe’s basement moments before her death. Paco also witnesses Joe killing his mother’s abusive boyfriend, Ron.

In season 2, Joe essentially ruined Ellie Alves’ life. His entanglement with Love led her to kill Ellie’s sister Delilah. Joe then instructed Ellie to run and promised to send her money. With Joe living in London in You Season 4, will he continue to keep that promise? And will Ellie ever return to get revenge on Joe?

Joe’s mother and half-brother are presumably still alive in ‘You’ Season 4

Fans of Netflix’s You slowly learned about Joe Goldberg’s difficult past. Joe’s mother dated a string of toxic and abusive men until Joe had enough of seeing her hurt. As a little boy, Joe shot one of his mother’s boyfriends, leading him to be placed in foster care.

One day Joe went looking for his mother. To his shock, he also realized that she had another child and was doing a much better job of taking care of him. Joe clearly has unresolved family issues and a mother and half-brother floating around somewhere in the world.

You Season 4 Part I premieres Feb 9, 2023, and Part II March 9, 2023, only on Netflix.