‘You’ Season 4 First Look Image Hints Joe Moves on From Marienne

You Season 4 seemed like it would follow Joe Goldberg’s search for Marienne Bellamy in Paris, France. However, we now know that the new season of the Netflix series is getting an entirely different setting. Although Marienne was the apple of Joe’s eye, a first-look image hints that Joe might move on to a different obsession.

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate and Penn Badgley as Joe in episode 405 of ‘You’ | Netflix

Where did ‘You’ Season 3 leave off?

In season 3, Joe attempted to live a life of domestic bliss with his murderous wife, Love, and son, Henry. When Joe grew obsessed with his coworker Marienne, he decided to do anything to protect her, including killing her abusive ex-boyfriend Ryan. After Love warns Marienne that Joe is dangerous, she takes her daughter Juliette and flees the country.

Knowing that their marriage is over, Love plans to kill Joe, but he manages to take her out first. Joe then fakes his own death and burns his house with Love still in it. The last fans saw Joe, he was living in Paris, searching for Marienne.

Joe may have a new love interest in ‘You’ Season 4

As more information about You Season 4 emerged, fans learn that the majority of the season won’t be taking place in Paris. Instead, the Netflix series is heading to jolly old England. Joe works as a college professor under the name Jonathan Moore and reluctantly infiltrates a wealthy social circle.

One of Joe’s new acquaintances, named Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), is an art gallery director. According to Tudum, she quickly grows suspicious of Joe when he infiltrates her group of friends. Kate is smart, independent, and a loyal friend.

One first-look image released by the streaming service shows Kate and Joe locked in what seems like an intimate moment of eye contact. Could this be a hint that Joe moves on from Marienne? With the series’ location change from Paris to London, it’s possible that Joe gives up early in the season on finding his former obsession.

Season 3 already featured Joe finding two objects of interest in one season, so we know he tends to jump to the next woman pretty quickly. Although descriptions of Kate make it seem like they will be enemies, Marienne and Joe didn’t exactly like each other when they first met either.

Is Tati Gabrielle in ‘You’ Season 4?

Of course, there are other ways to interpret the image. Perhaps instead of a romantic moment between Kate and Joe, the first look image is from a scene where Kate confronts him as her suspicions grow.

Furthermore, Tati Gabrielle is confirmed to return as Marienne in You Season 4. If Joe finds her, it’s hard to imagine he will get over his obsession with Marienne — unless something awful happens to her.

You Season 4 Part I premieres Feb 9, 2023, and Part II March 9, 2023, only on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘You’: Penn Badgley Reveals What He Would Do If He Crossed Paths With Joe in Real Life