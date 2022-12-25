‘You’ Season 4: How Long Can Joe Stay Anonymous When Reports of His ‘Murder’ Made National News?

Joe Goldberg is coming back for Season 4 of You on Netflix, and this time, the serial killer is going international. Despite a few screw-ups, Joe has managed to evade the police for three seasons. But how long can our favorite stalker stay anonymous when reports of his death made national news?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg | Tyler Golden/Netflix

What happened in the third season of ‘You’?

In You Season 3, Joe and Love have tied the knot and are raising their newborn son Henry in the fictional California suburb of Madre Linda. Joe and Love’s relationship is changing, but Joe can’t seem to break his cycle of obsession because he’s now fixated on Natalie Engler, their next-door neighbor.

gracefully exiting this year with eight toes, single and unable to change pic.twitter.com/1HuO1gJlEF — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 1, 2022

This time, Love turns the tables to prevent Joe’s compulsive actions from destroying her dream of having “a perfect family.” However, after Love murders Natalie, Joe’s obsession shifts to Marienne, a librarian at the library Joe works.

Season 3 ended with Joe killing his wife, Love, and making it look like a murder-suicide, giving away his son Henry, faking his own death, and then going to Paris to stalk his “true love,” Marienne.

How long can Joe stay anonymous when reports of his murder made national news?

When Season 3 of You ends, Joe is just beginning his Eat, Pray, Love phase. The series finale doesn’t reveal much about Joe’s new life, but we learn that he’s changed his name again and is confident enough in the big city to visit a busy cafe without his trademark baseball cap. It seems that his true crime fame in the U.S. wasn’t big enough for the French papers to know about it.

However, despite Joe’s transformation into a living embodiment of a winking “Paris is always a good idea” poster, it seems likely that the ghost of his past will come back to haunt him during the next season.

For one, the story of Joe and Love’s fake murder-suicide made it to The Cut, a well-known publication in the U.S. In addition to that, Joe also helped kidnap and hold hostage Sherry Conrad, a major influencer with a considerable platform. In addition, Sherry and her husband, Cary, went on to write a book and do a TED talk about their experience of being kidnapped and held hostage by Joe and Love.

Also, Joe’s new identity as a professor in Season 4 means he will be instructing small to large groups of students, expanding the pool of people who might recognize his photo or story. All of these details make it really complicated for Joe to stay anonymous, even if he is abroad.

What do we know about ‘You’ Season 4?

Heads will enroll. Professor Jonathan Moore’s class is in session with Part 1 February 9 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/V0iJ1yThyZ — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 1, 2022

You Season 4 is almost here, and it’s coming in two parts. Part 1 premieres on February 9, 2023, followed by Part 2 on March 9, 2023. Even though Joe was looking for Marienne in Parisian cafes in the Season 3 finale, Netflix said that Season 4 would take place in London.

And while the new season doesn’t have an official trailer yet, we got our first teaser for the new show, which gives us an idea of what to expect. This time, Joe has moved to a different continent and is pretending to be Jonathan Moore, a London University professor.

The upcoming season’s teaser released by Netflix features Joe introducing his new persona. In the video, Joe says, “I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in Los Angeles, or the doting husband in the suburbs now. Not anymore. Allow me to reintroduce myself: I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past if you will.”