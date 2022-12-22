‘You’ Season 4: Will Joe Spend Over $73,000 to Build a New Cage in London?

The Netflix thriller series You is a runaway hit. Joe, played by Penn Badgley, is a brutal serial killer who leaves a bloody trail behind wherever he goes. After the stunning ending to Season Three, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the fourth season.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg | Netflix

With that still a few months away, they can’t help but wonder about what will happen next. One of the questions on people’s minds is about the cage Joe used to lock up his victims. He’s taken it with him in the past; has he packed it up and brought it along this time?

The glass cage

There are plenty of disturbing characters on You, and even though it’s an inanimate object, you could say that Joe’s cage is one of them. This glass box is where Joe imprisons his victims, and almost no one makes it out alive.

pov: you get to stay with someone in the box. who are you choosing? pic.twitter.com/8RCZpepQlC — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 7, 2021

According to Insider, the cage was originally used as a vault for rare books in the first season. However, when he fled New York at the end of that season, he didn’t leave it behind to protect books. Instead, he managed to take it apart, ship it to Los Angeles, and reassemble it in a storage unit, all without being detected.

That must have taken a lot of effort, but it seems like it was worth it. It turns out that a cage like that was an investment.

It would cost HOW much to construct?!

Heads will enroll. Professor Jonathan Moore’s class is in session with Part 1 February 9 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/V0iJ1yThyZ — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 1, 2022

Writer Greg Barradale at The Tab was curious about what a cage like Joe’s might cost, so they contacted a company that works in “architecture in glass,” asking for a rough estimate. A salesperson responded, first pointing out that it was a “truly creepy question!”

Apparently, such a cage would require 32 mm thick clear plastic acrylic, which would be bulletproof and impossible for a person to break. It would also need an unpickable lock, as well as a steel mesh-fortified concrete floor.

Finish it off with a stainless steel subframe and corners, and you have a close facsimile of the original cage. Altogether, this would cost about £60,000 to £80,000, or roughly $73,000 to $98,000. It seems that murder is an expensive task.

Does Joe have a cage in Season 4?

It seems unlikely that Joe could have taken his cage with him after the end of Season Three. After all, the circumstances of his leaving didn’t allow him much time for packing, much less something so large. He had to kill his wife, fake his own death, leave his child with new parents, and flee to Paris to search for Marienne. There was also the fact that at the time of his fleeing, he had two people in the cage, making it pretty much impossible to pack up.

The trailer for the upcoming season shows that Joe is now living in London and working as a professor. Given this, he probably doesn’t have an extra $73,000 (at least) sitting around to build a new cage. But then again, it’s never a good idea to underestimate Joe. As one viewer pointed out on Reddit, he somehow managed to come up with the money for an expensive storage unit in California.

“I was wondering how he could afford that massive storage space,” they commented. “From the outside it looks like it’s about 10X12, but you go in, and it’s like the Tardis. That would be about $900 a month in L.A.”

Does Joe have his special cage with him in London? If anyone could figure out how to, it’s him. He doesn’t seem to be done with his murderous ways, so if he brought it along or built a new version, viewers will probably find out about it soon.