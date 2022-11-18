‘You’ Season 4: Netflix Announces Special Sneak Peek Release Dates

Netflix announced that You would return for season 4 before season 3 even dropped to the streaming service. Now fans are impatiently awaiting new episodes and gathering any information they can about the new season. Luckily for them, Netflix plans to release multiple special sneak peeks before the new season is released.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in ‘You’ | John P. Fleenor/Netflix

When does ‘You’ Season 4 premiere?

Days before You Season 3 dropped to Netflix, the streaming service made an exciting announcement. You will return for season 4. The new season is also doing something different. Season 4 drops to Netflix in two parts. You Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 10, and Part 2 premieres Mar 10.

The last time fans saw Joe Goldberg, he was in Paris, France, searching for his latest obsession, Marienne. However, a teaser trailer revealed that most of season 4 actually takes place in London. Joe finds work as a professor, operating under the name Jonathan Moore and making time for intellectual discussions with his colleagues.

Netflix announces special sneak peek release dates for season 4

Recently, Netflix released a video on Twitter that had fans a little confused. The caption read, “Mark your calendar. Professor Jonathan Moore looks forward to seeing you this semester.” The video only showed several dates flashing on the screen.

So what does this cryptic clip mean? Understandably, some fans thought that perhaps new episodes of You would come out sooner than expected and have many different release dates. However, the official You Twitter account posted again to clarify.

Mark your calendar. ? Professor Jonathan Moore looks forward to seeing you this semester. pic.twitter.com/VnGI4M8lFf — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 17, 2022

“Class is still in session in 2023. These new dates are your syllabus for season 4 sneak peeks,” it said. So fans should still expect You Season 4 in February and March, but Netflix will be dropping special sneak peeks on the following dates:

November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving)

December 1, 2022

December 15, 2022

December 18, 2022

December 25, 2022 (Christmas)

December 31, 2022 (New Year’s Eve)

January 5, 2023

January 10, 2023

What is the new season of ‘You’ about?

You Season 4 takes place in London, England. Joe Goldberg now operates under the name professor Jonathan Moore and continues his search for his “true love,” Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

In London, Joe somehow manages to infiltrate the inner circle of a group of high-society individuals. According to ScreenRant, one of these individuals, an art gallery director named Kate, quickly becomes suspicious of Joe.

Tati Gabrielle appears as Marienne in the teaser for season 4, so we expect her to be a part of the new season. However, Joe likely won’t find her right away. After Marienne spoke with Love, she warned her that Joe killed her ex Ryan and is capable of doing much more.

In an interview with TODAY, Penn Badgley stated that the new season is “structured differently.” Perhaps the new season will also follow Marienne’s life as she tries to stay hidden from Joe.

RELATED: ‘You’ Season 4: Joe Goldberg Returns as a College Professor