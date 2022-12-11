‘You’ Season 4: Netflix Teases a Murder Mystery Plot

The Netflix series You returns for season 4, and the series is getting a genre shift. The new season focuses on Joe Goldberg, who now operates under the name Jonathan Moore and lives in London, England. Of course, we don’t expect Joe to leave his bad habits behind, but the new season promises to be pretty different than the previous ones.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in ‘You’ Season 4 | Netflix

‘You’ Season 4 is ‘shifting the genre’

You Season 4 will follow the same murderous stalker Joe Goldberg that it always has, but fans should prepare for some changes. The most notable shift is that the series is taking place in a different country this time around. Penn Badgley teased what to expect while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“The tone is similar, but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format,” the You star stressed to the outlet back in June. “It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works.”

Heads will enroll. Professor Jonathan Moore’s class is in session with Part 1 February 9 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/V0iJ1yThyZ — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 1, 2022

While speaking with TODAY, Badgley added that season 4 will be “structured differently.” He continued, “We’ve taken the format, and it’s evolving. You’re not just seeing Joe in a different city… it’s a different kind of journey that he’s on.”

The new season will have a murder mystery plot

It’s now becoming a little clearer what Badley might mean by the “shift in genre.” Netflix Tudum recently released a first look for You Season 4 and gave more details about what to expect. “As fans of the show know, each season of You explores and subverts various genres as Joe searches for love,” the outlet wrote.

“Season 1 was a classic stalker thriller, offering an irreverent take on tried-and-true rom-com tropes; Season 2 had more of a revenge motif and challenged traditional love-interest expectations, and Season 3 threw Joe into a domestic thriller — almost a suburban noir, complete with swinging neighbors,” Tudum continued.

New city, new identity, new crew. Let’s dig into Joe’s new subjects, shall we? ?? pic.twitter.com/XodCKcHtsc — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 6, 2022

“With Season 4, You transforms into a straight-up murder mystery a la Agatha Christie (or maybe Glass Onion). In other words, Joe’s life is going to become a lot more complicated, whether he wants it to or not.”

Creator Sera Gamble warns fans of the upcoming twists

One thing is for sure, fans should expect more surprises in You Season 4. This time around, the object of Joe’s obsession, Marienne, has caught on to the fact that Joe is dangerous in time to flee his clutches and disappear.

On Instagram, creator Sera Gamble posted the premiere dates, underneath which she wrote, “Trust me, you’ll need the time to process… and maybe place a few friendly bets about where it’s all going.”

You Season 4 Part I premieres Feb 9, 2023, and Part II March 9, 2023, only on Netflix.

