‘You’ Season 4 Speculation: Joe Cozies Up to Members of the British Peerage

Netflix‘s You returns in February for its first batch of drama with Penn Badgley in the lead. Every season of the widely popular series takes place in different towns, but season four takes things to an international scale.

Recently released Season Four details seem to indicate Joe will be cozying up to members of the British peerage.

Lukas Gage as Adam and Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe | Courtesy of Netflix

Joe has a disdain for the ultra-wealthy but can never seem to avoid them

Joe may not have grown up with money but, for some reason, always finds himself around wealthy people. In season one, his love interest, Guinevere Beck, didn’t have money herself, but her best friend, Peach Salinger, came from a wealthy family. Granted, his disdain for Peach had more to do with her closeness to Beck; he nonetheless hated how Peach used her money to keep Beck close.

Only Joe and Love wouldn't be alarmed by a stranger walking up to them that immediately knew everything about them. pic.twitter.com/OiQXelJ8ns — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 6, 2021

In the second season, even after escaping his life in New York and assuming a new identity in Los Angeles, he still gets close to the extremely wealthy Quinn family. Joe loves Love Quinn but hates her family’s wealth and their pretentious attitudes, and he never lets the viewer forget it.

From naming their store Anavrin, which when put in front of a mirror says Nirvana, to naming their son Forty, Joe hates every bit of the Quinn family except Love, and for her, he is willing to put up with their pompous personalities — at least for a little while.

Season 4 sees Joe cozy up to the rich and royal

New year, new country, new persona – and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past. YOU S4 Part 1 comes to Netflix on February 9th. pic.twitter.com/OgOS2pb1RN — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 9, 2023

The previous seasons have seen Joe interacting with ultra-wealthy people, but the new season changes the game. Joe becomes part of a group of wealthy Londoners, but this new clique is nothing like he’s been involved in before.

His new group of elite Brits includes an influencer and her brother whose parents are tech magnates, an old money perfectionist, a Nigerian princess with a knack for cryptocurrency, and the son of an East Coast magnate.

The group also has a tabloid star who holds the title of Lady Phoebe, a title that typically comes with membership in the British peerage system.

Joe grew up in difficult circumstances

i got baby joe and teen joe what the heck i have to babysit at the wellkend not fair pic.twitter.com/0qGtIC484v — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 16, 2020

Season 1 of You kicked off with Joe obsessing over his new love interest but maintaining that he had a past he didn’t want others to find out about. The season didn’t necessarily give fans a background on who Joe was, only that he had a very short fuse and murderous tendencies hidden beneath that charming personality.

Season 2 fully dove into Joe’s childhood, finally explaining how Joe became who he is. 31 minutes into the second season, the series introduces Joe’s mother through a flashback. In the flashback, we see Sandy, Joe’s mom, leaving him waiting, a moment which we are deceived into thinking explains his desire for love.

As the series progresses, we learn that Joe’s mother was in an abusive relationship with a man from Joe’s youth. It’s unclear if the man was Joe’s father but watching his mother’s injuries get painful overtime compelled the young Joe to protect his mother.

In one episode, Joe’s mother tells him that there is a gun in the closet, and as Joe watches the man beat his mom, he steps out of the closet and shoots at him, a moment that haunts yet defines the rest of his life. Sandy then calls CPS on herself and assures Joe that they wouldn’t be apart for long.

Joe ends up placed in a group home before growing up in different foster homes before meeting Mr. Mooney. Mr. Mooney took Joe under his wing and took care of him, but would abuse him by locking him in a glass cage as punishment. Joe worked his way up at Mooney’s bookstore in New York City and became his trusted employee.