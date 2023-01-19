‘You’ Season 4: 3 Questions We Need to be Answered

When You season 3 started, fans thought they’d seen the last of their favorite murderous couple. The thought of them finally settling down in the suburbs, raising their son, and putting their psychopathic ways behind them seemed tantalizing, but You wouldn’t be complete without a few dead bodies here and there.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg | Netflix

Season 3 of the Netflix show left on a mild cliffhanger, with Joe finally killing Love and moving to another country to pursue his love interest, Marienne. The season finale left us with several questions that we need answers to, so here are three questions that You fans desperately need to be answered.

Will Joe get his son back?

Season 3 saw Joe embracing fatherhood, even though he wasn’t particularly fond of his son’s mother due to her actions. Never mind that Love was the female version of Joe but realizing she was equally evil, if not more than him, threw Joe off and repulsed him. Nonetheless, their son Henry allowed them to put their pasts behind them and try to move forward.

The events of their final night saw Joe kill Love and burn their house down (after she tried to kill him), not forgetting to put his toe in the oven, thereby faking his own death. Before skipping town, Joe left their son Henry in the capable hands of Dante and his partner. In his voiceover, Joe promised to return for his baby, reiterating the temporary nature of the arrangement.

Joe is known to be very obsessive about those he loves, so while he may be off looking for the next object of his desire, he may make plans for his and Henry’s reunion. Joe is a planner of sorts, and he may already have a plan to get the child back, even if it means working outside the law.

Is Joe still following Marienne?

From confirming Tati Gabrielle's return as Marienne to the announcement that Charlotte Ritchie has been cast as a new lead, we've got lots of new updates for You season 4 to share!#YouNetflix #YouSeason4 https://t.co/FnJABuQv3H — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) March 25, 2022

When Marienne arrived at Joe’s house the fateful night, she told Love that she was leaving town for somewhere far from her abusive ex. Marienne had confided in Joe that Paris was her ultimate destination, and if she ever relocated, she would love to live in Paris.

Although Marienne never told Joe exactly where she would be, when the season concludes, Joe appears in Paris, seemingly following her, as he says in his voiceover that he is coming to get her so they can be together. Netflix recently released a trailer showing Joe as a professor living in London.

The same trailer shows Marienne with a bold new look (confirming Tati Gabrielle’s return and possibly her character’s disguise), meaning his search for her may have led him to London. From the trailer, Joe appears to be standing behind a new character named Kate, meaning his obsession with Marienne may be over.

However, if season 3 is anything to go by, Kate may just be a gateway to getting closer to Marienne, as he is seen standing behind her at the end.

Will Joe finally get caught?

Joe has continued with his “extracurricular activities” because he has gotten better at evading law enforcement. Whenever he felt the law was catching up to him, he would simply up and leave, changing his name and everything.

This time it would be difficult to escape his past, given his supposed death made national news. It wouldn’t be so easy for him to assume a different identity since everyone knows his face and name from the news.

Since his operation has moved to Europe, if he continues killing (which, let’s be honest, he will), he will be putting himself at risk because he may not be familiar with how foreign police work. Let’s also not forget there’s the ‘Eat the Rich Killer’ this season, who supposedly knows who Joe is and may not appreciate our favorite stalker infringing on their turf.