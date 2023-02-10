‘You’ Season 4: Why Adam Pratt Looks so Familiar

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) once again finds himself in a circle of people he hates in You Season 4. This time it’s a group of socialities with London, including Adam Pratt (Lukas Gage). Here is why the actor looks so familiar.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for You Season 4 Episode 1.]

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe Borehall-Blaxworth, and Lukas Gage as Adam Pratt in ‘You’ Season 4 | Netflix

Who is Adam Pratt on ‘You’ Season 4?

Season 4 kicks off by introducing viewers to a new social circle. Joe goes to a party as Jonathan Moore with his boss Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) at an exclusive club.

Socialite Lady Phoebe Borehall-Blaxworth (Tilly Keeper) is surrounded by other rich people like Nigerian princess Blessing Bosede (Ozioma Whenu), artist Simon Soo (Aidan Cheng), and influencer Sophie Soo (Niccy Lin).

She also has an American boyfriend named Adam. Phoebe introduces Adam to Joe and says, “Potential marriage material. But the jury’s still out.”

“Don’t worry, I’ll bribe the jury,” Adam joked. Joe does his usual research and finds out he’s the owner of Sundry House, thanks to his father’s money. Adam also loves to make bets. Joe is unsurprisingly not a fan of him.

Who is Lukas Gage, who plays Adam Pratt?

Gage has played multiple characters in multiple teen dramas. He played Tyler Clarkson in four episodes of Euphoria Season 1. In the pilot, Maddy (Alexa Demie) dances with him at a party to make her boyfriend jealous. He freaks out when Maddy and Tyler kiss in the pool.

The actor played an out gay man named Derek in the tv series Love Victor. He dated Benji (George Sear), but he thought Derek wasn’t as invested in their relationship.

The White Lotus Season 1 showed Gage playing Dillion, who worked at the resort. He also does much smaller roles on other shows. The actor did an episode of Gossip Girl, Fargo, Queer as Folk, and more. Olivia Rodrigo’s Brutal music video also used him as a news anchor.

Gage says Adam finds comfort in Joe

We’ve repeatedly seen people being misguided and feeling safe with Joe. Gage explains why his character is willing to give Joe a chance.

“I think that Adam being an American ex-pat and being a little bit of a fish out of water,” Gage told The Upcoming. “He kind of finds comfort in Joe. But definitely different–they have a different views on a lot of things. And they–Adam I think, struggle to find his dominance in his social position in this group and in this new world. And I think they can agree on a lot of things. But also disagree on a lot of things.”

“They are also a lot similar than you’d think they would be on the outside,” the actor continued. Fans will have to watch You Season 4 to see if Adam’s perception of Joe leads him down a dangerous path. Or if he’ll be one of the few characters that survive meeting him.