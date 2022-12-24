‘You’: Why It’s Unlikely That Jar of Pee Will Connect Joe to Any Murders

You is entering its fourth season on Netflix, and just when it would be considered that the program has lost its edge, Season 4 hints at a great new surprise that could bring the show back to life. The series has thus far placed Joe Goldberg at the heart of its narrative.

The character believes he is a true romantic, but in reality, he is a psychotic stalker and serial killer. Even worse, Joe is skilled at concealing his misdeeds, meaning that he has practically gotten away with murder for the past three seasons. Will he ever get caught?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg | Netflix

Joe Goldberg urinated in a jar in Peach Salinger’s house in Season 1 of ‘You’

In Season 1 of You, while following Peach and Beck to the Salinger residence, Joe suddenly has a dire need to use the bathroom, providing one of the most perverted moments of comedic relief in the entire series. Joe sighs as he pees into a jar, but since he was loopy from a car accident and injuries. Joe then ends up shooting and killing Peach outside her home after a scuffle over a gun.

red or blue? you can only choose one pic.twitter.com/8oV2phZFNF — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 7, 2021

At the end of the first season, Joe was approached by private investigator Officer Martin, who Peach’s family had engaged to look into her death. Martin probes Joe about his familiarity with Peach and the nature of Beck’s relationship with her. Joe says he had nothing to do with Peach’s death but acknowledges how awful it was.

Officer Martin tells Joe that items from Peach’s home were taken for DNA testing. Joe immediately realizes he had left behind the jar of urine that could link him to the crime scene and, possibly, the murder.

While we haven’t seen any consequences from the forgotten jar yet, viewers have long worried that it may catch up with Joe as he continues to run away from his past.

It’s unlikely the jar of pee Joe Goldberg left in Peach Salinger’s house will connect him to any murders

Joe has narrowly escaped getting caught by the authorities multiple times. So far, he has been able to avoid facing any serious repercussions for his crimes. However, there are still many unresolved issues that could eventually bring him down.

Season 1 of You left viewers in fear that Joe would pay a steep price for leaving a jar of his urine at the Salinger estate. Even though the jar never really appeared in the second season, Joe did reference it on multiple occasions, leaving viewers speculating whether it will finally make an appearance in the future.

It is unlikely, though, the jar will come back to haunt Joe or link him to any crime scene because, according to Healthline, DNA can deteriorate more quickly in urine. Given that it has been years since Peach’s death, it’s possible Joe’s DNA in the urine has deteriorated to the point where it is untestable, making it unlikely to link him to the murders he committed in New York City.

Will Joe finally pay for his crimes in ‘You’ Season 4?

Class is in session and heads will enroll.



You Season 4 Part 1 drops February 9. pic.twitter.com/NSUaQ9I3iS — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

As the third season of You came to a close, Joe killed his murderous wife, Love Quinn, who was ironically a psychic image of himself. Afterward, he faked his own death and abruptly left, leaving his son, Henry, behind. The last time we saw Joe, he was in Paris, on the hunt for his latest fixation, Marienne.

Now that Love is dead and Dante is taking care of Henry, Joe has made it appear as though he, too, has been killed. Without a scratch, he seems to be living a perfect and romantic life in the city of love. But while Joe might not be linked to any deaths by the jar of pee he left at Peach’s house, he might get his just desserts in You Season 4.

The upcoming season’s trailer posted by Netflix features flashbacks to the first season, where we see Beck, Peach, and Benji’s grisly deaths—suggesting that Joe may finally be punished for his crimes.

You Season 4 part one will start airing on February 9, 2023, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!