‘The Young and the Restless’: Allison Lanier Drops Hints About Summer and Kyle’s Baby Plans

The Young and the Restless is one of television’s core soap operas. The series has been around since 1973, spawning a sister series, The Bold and the Beautiful, and creating a fan base that tunes into the show on a daily basis.

With so many characters, there’s always something to keep up with on The Young and the Restless – and even with so many dramatic storylines involving villains and tragedies, fans embrace when something positive happens to their favorite characters. Summer and Kyle are a fan-favorite couple who have gone the distance in their relationship. In a recent interview with Allison Lanier, the actor opened up about what viewers might expect to see from Summer in the future.

Summer Newman has been on ‘The Young and the Restless’ since 2006

The daughter of Phyllis Summers and Nicholas Newman, Summer Newman was introduced on The Young and the Restless in 2006 as a small child. By 2012, Summer had been aged into a teenager and had become a staple presence in the show. Several actors have played Summer over the years, from a succession of child performers to stars like Lindsay Bushman and Hunter King.

In early 2022, Allison Lanier took over the role of Summer. While there was a lot of controversy surrounding Lanier’s induction into the series, fans quickly embraced the actor and praised the direction of Summer’s character journey.

Summer Newman has grown in her role as a stepmother

In 2021, Summer and Kyle tied the knot in an emotional ceremony that thrilled longtime fans of the show. While things haven’t always been easy for Summer and Kyle, the two have become a fan-favorite couple. Recent storylines have focused on Summer growing as a stepmother, raising Kyle’s son with Tara as if he was her own. Summer’s easy acceptance of baby Harrison has only endeared her to fans – and many are wondering whether Summer and Kyle could welcome a child of their own in the near future.

In a recent Soap Central interview with Allison Lanier, the actor revealed that she’s happy with the direction that Summer has gone, noting, “You know what, I’m sure it’s a combo of Summer’s own personal growth, just maturing and coming into her own a bit more, and then also, yeah, Kyle is more generous and patient, and he’s a “nice” type of guy, so I definitely think that has probably rubbed off on her a bit.”

What did Allison Lanier say about Summer and Kyle’s baby plans?

In her interview, Allison Lanier talked extensively about Summer’s new role as a stepmother, revealing that “step-parenting for Summer has really been the catalyst to her becoming a more mature person.” Lanier also addressed speculation that a baby announcement could be coming soon for Summer and Kyle. “I definitely think that Summer and Kyle will probably want to have a baby of their own, but they’re also so busy right now with Marchetti and their mothers and Harrison,” Lanier said. “And also, they’re still living at the Jabot House! I know it’s a big house, but is there a room for a nursery in there?!”

From possibly getting a house of their own to a pregnancy announcement, there are many options on the table for Summer Newman. There’s no doubt that fans will be on the edge of their seats to see what the next step will be for the young woman who has been such an enduring presence on The Young and the Restless for so many years.

