Young Camilla Parker Bowles Wasn’t Looking for Just a Wealthy Husband, She Was ‘Holding out for a King’ Says Royal Biographer

A royal biographer made a stunning claim regarding Camilla, Queen Consort‘s deepest desires as a young woman in a book about the royal family. Instead of looking for a wealthy husband as a young woman, author Christopher Anderson shared that Camilla Parker Bowles was “holding out for a king.”

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Young Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly wanted to raise her social standing

Christopher Anderson, author of the book Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne, claims that from a young age, Camilla Parker Bowles always wanted to raise her social standing. A former student during Camilla’s time at Queen’s Gate, actor Lynn Redgrave, also believed this of Camilla.

“Landing a rich husband was the top of the agenda. Camilla wanted to have fun, but she also wanted to marry well because, in her mind, that would be the most fun of all,” she said in the book, as reprinted by The New York Post.

Camilla was reportedly very popular with the opposite sex, alleged Redgrave. The girls didn’t find her a threat. “If she’d been very beautiful,” Redgrave said, “I imagine it would have been a different story.”

After school, Camilla went to finishing school in Geneva and Paris before she returned to London to work as a receptionist at a decorating firm. She secured a flat in London with two other women, paid for by a “$l.5 million inheritance from a relation she barely knew,” Anderson wrote.

Her roommates both secured wealthy suitors. However, Camilla, who had no shortage of dates, would reportedly make a statement that would prove prophetic about her future. Anderson wrote Camilla said she was “holding out for a king.”

Camilla Parker Bowles met her future king, Prince Charles, in 1970

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles in a photograph taken in 1972 | Serge Lemoine/Getty Images

Charles and Camilla met for the first time at a polo match. People Magazine reported Parker Bowles first said to Charles, “My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common.” Her comment began a personal relationship until Charles left on assignment with the royal navy.

Camilla’s statement of “holding out for a king” appeared to have finally come true. However, according to author Penny Junor, per Vanity Fair, Charles’s great-uncle Lord Mountbatten disapproved of the relationship as Camilla was not a virgin nor aristocratic enough. Therefore he encouraged Charles to end the union.

The couple went their separate ways romantically, and Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Charles continued to look for lasting love and a future queen, marrying Diana Spencer in 1981. However, the longtime friends remained very close. Their relationship culminated in an affair despite both being married to other people.

Charles and Camilla officially divorced their respective spouses in 1996. They wed in 2005. Together, they ascended to the highest level of the monarchy, king and queen consort.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned king and queen consort in May

With less than a month to go, we’ve announced some new ceremonial details about the #Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort.



Take a look at our thread to find out more?



? [1/6] — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2023

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III will be crowned queen consort and king of the United Kingdom in May 2023. The couple ascended to the throne upon the death of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022.

At his coronation, Charles will wear the St. Edward crown, first created for Charles II in 1661. The crown is reserved for coronations and was last used by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

After Charles is crowned with the St. Edward Crown, he will swap the headpiece for the more commonly used Imperial State Crown as he leaves the ceremony. Camilla will wear Queen Mary’s Crown, which featured 2,200 diamonds and was worn by Queen Mary when she took part in the coronation alongside her husband, King George V, in 1911.

The couple will be feted with three days of celebrations in their honor. These will culminate on Monday, May 8, which has been proclaimed a bank holiday in the United Kingdom.