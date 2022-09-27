Yung Miami Seemingly Confirmed She and Diddy Have an Open Relationship

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and City Girls rapper Yung Miami have been reportedly romantically linked since 2021, and seemingly confirmed their relationship in June 2022. But their relationship is more complicated than others’.

Yung Miami and Diddy date other people

In a September 2022 interview with XXL magazine, Yung Miami cleared the air on just what her and Diddy’s relationship is like.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she said of her seemingly open relationship. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she continued. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Diddy has supported Yung Miami in her career

While their relationship might not make sense to many people, Yung Miami is happy with the fact that Diddy believes in her as an artist and as a partner.

“He’s supportive and I feel like he brings a different side of me that — I won’t say that I didn’t know that I had — he brings out a better side of me. He dig deeper into me to say, ‘OK, you’re this and you’re that. And you don’t need this, you have that,'” she said. “He brings out the better qualities of myself. That’s one thing I love about him. He brings out more confidence in me.”

The two have been spotted together since June 2021, but they only confirmed their relationship in a June 2022 episode of Miami’s podcast Caresha Please. Her first guest was, of course, Diddy, and the show is produced by his Revolt TV company.

“Today is the day of a new milestone for me, I’m super excited & nervous at the same time,” she shared in an Instagram post around their interview. “Thank you to everyone that’s supporting my movement, that’s rooting for me and will be tuned in!!!!! … Do y’all think Diddy ready for the smoke???????”

A new City Girls album is on the way before the end of 2022

Just because Yung Miami has a new podcast doesn’t mean the City Girls are stopping music any time soon. She confirmed in her XXL interview that she and JT have had an album ready to drop since summer 2022, but are instead pushing its release to sometime before the end of the year.

“We do have an album. It was supposed to drop on July 29, but, you know, it’s a lot putting out an album. You have to get records. You have to get sample clearance. You have to get features cleared. You have to do producers’ agreements. So, it was a lot that set us back,” she said. “We will be dropping an album before the year is out for sure.”

