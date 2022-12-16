What Is Zac Brown’s Net Worth?

Zac Brown rose to country music fame in the early 2000s as the frontman and namesake for the country rock group Zac Brown Band. The Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter, known for light jams like “Chicken Fried” and ballads like “Colder Weather” has built a fierce following over the past two decades. Not only has Brown founded the band that made him a household name, but he’s taken his entrepreneurial spirit and built an empire on that initial fame. Those ventures, along with selling out stadiums on tour, have contributed to Brown’s impressive net worth.

Zac Brown formed Zac Brown Band in 2002

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs during 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 08, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. | Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Brown, a 44-year-old Georgia native, grew up playing guitar and taking vocal lessons. He formed Zac Brown Band with the two other original members, drummer Marcus Petruska and bass guitarist Jacob Lawson. The group would go on to add members, and released their first studio album Home Grown in 2005.

Zac Brown Band released The Foundation in 2008, which led to four No. 1 singles, according to All Music. “Chicken Fried,” “Toes,” “Highway 20 Ride,” and “Free” launched the band, and Brown as its lead vocalist, into country music stardom. The group picked up additional members along the way. Its newest and only female member Caroline Jones takes the total to nine.

The band has now released seven studio albums, garnering multiple awards from the powers that be in country music. They’ve also claimed three Grammy awards: One for best new artist in 2010; one for “As She’s Walking Away” with Alan Jackson in 2011; and a third for best country album in 2013 for Uncaged.

Zac Brown’s $50 million net worth comes from a number of entrepreneurial ventures

In addition to the proceeds from albums and touring with Zac Brown Band, the lead musician has explored a number of different ventures that have contributed to a healthy variety of income streams. Brown formed Sir Rosevelt, a dance-pop group, in 2017. Two years later, he also dropped a surprise solo album titled The Controversy.

Outside the music sphere, Brown founded Southern Grind Knives, which specializes in pocket knives and various other blades. He also collaborated on a wine label, Z. Alexander Brown, which is based in Napa, California.

And though it doesn’t contribute to earnings, Brown also bought 400 acres of land in Fayetteville, Georgia. He transformed it into a nonprofit named Camp Southern Ground that serves youth and veterans. All told, Brown’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Zac Brown is engaged to actor and model Kelly Yazdi

Country Star Zac Brown Is Engaged to Model and Actress Kelly Yazdi https://t.co/mJWqyACB4g — People (@people) December 8, 2022

Brown shares five children with his ex-wife Shelley. The couple divorced in 2018 after 12 years of marriage; a change that was initially difficult for the “Leaving Love Behind” singer. However, Brown told iHeart that he channeled those emotions into songwriting opportunities that came later. “I’m trying to engineer my life for things that have soul, and things that I create,” he said. “Some of ’em are fun. And then some of the things are like me bleeding my soul, and my life, and my hardship out in a song.”

Earlier this year, Brown proposed to actor and model Kelly Yazdi while in Hawaii — a personal step in their relationship that the couple kept private for several months. The two don’t share photos of each other on social media. But People reported that Yazdi toured with the band since at least July. And she was spotted with an engagement ring on her finger when the band celebrated Brown’s birthday.