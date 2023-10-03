Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams seemed so perfect for each other, and fans were heartbroken when the news broke of their split.

Fans hoped they’d get to see Zac Clark exchange vows with Tayshia Adams. Sadly, like many reality show couples, a breakup ensued instead of a wedding. The couple met on Season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. After a few weeks of connecting, they seemed like a great fit.

Clark and Adams seemed so perfect for each other, and fans were heartbroken when news broke of their split in November of 2021. So, now a big question remains: Does Clark regret his engagement to Tayshia Adams?

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams’ relationship

In November of 2020, the couple met on the popular reality dating show, and things heated up from there. Although Adams spent time with all of her potential suitors, she seemed smitten with Clark. Before long, the two went on their first one-on-one date. The recent pandemic prevented Clark from bringing Adams to his hometown of New York, so he brought it to her with a cab ride and pizza.

On December 22, 2020, the relationship went to the next level when Adams gave Clark her final rose. He got on one knee and asked her to marry him. During the proposal, he told her:

“The other night when we were talking, you spoke about this idea of someone choosing you, and I can’t picture another day, another moment without you in my life. And if you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever because I love you.”

Naturally, the couple spent the holidays together that year, where they got to visit Adams’ family for the first time. A happy Adams made a social media post, saying, “This is the first time in a year & a half my entire family is together! And in addition to that, we have my brother’s fiancé Samantha & my fiancé Zachary! MY HEART IS SO FULL!”

Soon after, she helped Clark celebrate his birthday with a Curious George–themed party. By that point, fans just couldn’t get enough. Soon after, the couple was spending time in New York City and having casual date nights.

Over the next several months, the two seemed to be getting more serious, with Adams saying at one point, “I’m so happy with just how things are progressing. It’s nice. He’s a great guy.” As People reports, in September 2021, they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Soon after, they even took a romantic trip to Paris.

The couple’s breakup

Fans were shocked in November 2021 when Clark and Adams announced they had ended the engagement. Many wondered what possibly could have happened. According to People, a source revealed, “Things have been strained through the fall. Both of their schedules have been really tough. Tayshia has been very busy, and Zac also has a lot on his plate. Scheduling time together was just very difficult.”

Does Zac Clark regret his engagement to Tayshia Adams?

The surprising breakup had many speculating as to whether Clark regretted the whole thing. According to People, he doesn’t. Clark explained, “Two good people don’t always make a good relationship; that’s my experience there.”

He continued by adding, “In the moment, it felt real, it felt right — it was all those things. I wouldn’t change anything. I don’t live in regret. It’s a very special moment in time and in my life regardless of what happened.”

As for Adams? Naturally, she was emotional but said, “All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. But we tried really hard, and I still love him very much. And I’m not sure that the future holds.”