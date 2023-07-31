Former 'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, July 23, following an altercation with an unnamed woman.

Zachery Ty Bryan is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Police arrested the former Home Improvement actor in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, July 28, following an altercation with an unnamed woman, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

The one-time sitcom star, 41, reportedly assaulted a woman, whose name was not released. When police arrived at the residence, Bryan was no longer there. He was later tracked down and booked on charges of felony assault.

The incident comes nearly three years after Bryan’s arrest in October 2020, also following a domestic violence incident. In that case, he was accused of assaulting his 27-year-old girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, and taking her phone away when she attempted to call 911. He was booked on a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charges of assault in the fourth degree and interfering with making a report, Us Weekly reported at the time.

Cartwright and Bryan are still a couple, according to EW. However, it is unclear if she was the woman involved in the latest incident.

Zachery Ty Bryan played Tim Allen’s son on ‘Home Improvement’

Zachery Ty Bryan, Taran Noah Smith, and Jonathan Taylor-Thomas from ‘Home Improvement’ | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Bryan is known for playing Brad Taylor, the oldest son of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor” (Tim Allen) in Home Improvement from 1991 to 1999. As the eldest of the three kids on the show, he often picked on his younger brothers, played by Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith.

Though the show ended more than 20 years ago, it produced lasting friendships. “I still keep in really good touch with Jonathan,” Bryan said during a 2018 appearance on Access. “We’ve been working on a few projects together.”

What he did after ‘Home Improvement’

During his time on Home Improvement, Bryan appeared in several movies, including True Heart (1997) with Kirsten Dunst and First Kid (1996), as well as episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Picket Fences.

After the show ended, he made appearances on a variety of television series, including Boston Public, Family Law, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Touched By an Angel, and Veronica Mars. In 2006, he played a villain named Clay in The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. In 2009, he was Thor in Thor: Hammer of the Gods, which aired on Syfy. In 2022, he had a role in the Netflix series The Guardians of Justice. He has also worked as a producer on several films in more recent years.

Zachery Ty Bryan was accused of running a crypto scam

[L-R] Zachery Ty Bryan’s 2020 mugshot; Zachery Ty Bryan in 1992 | Lane County Jail via Getty Images; ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Two weeks before his 2020 arrest, Bryan announced his split from Carly Matos, to whom he’d been married since 2007. They have four children.

“Almost fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to In Touch Weekly. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

The wording of Bryan’s post was identical to one from actor Armie Hammer announcing his split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers in July 2020.

Bryan also amassed a Bitcoin fortune in recent years. Earlier in 2023, he was accused of duping investors out of thousands of dollars in an alleged cryptocurrency scam. He denied doing anything wrong,

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan denied “running some shady scam deal” and downplayed his 2020 arrest.

“We didn’t even really get that physical,” he said. “We got really loud … At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something.”

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2020 and was updated on July 31, 2023.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Us Weekly

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!