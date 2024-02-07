Zendaya is going avant-garde as she promotes 'Dune: Part Two' in futuristic looks, including an underboob style that surprised fans.

Zendaya went avant-garde for Paris Fashion Week in late January and hasn’t looked back. The Euphoria star has pivoted to promoting Dune: Part Two, changing locales and outfits as she wows fans with futuristic looks.

Zendaya at the photocall for ‘Dune: Part Two’ on February 5, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico | Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

First, on Feb. 5, Zendaya attended the Dune: Part Two photocall in Mexico City with her castmates. The 27-year-old donned a warrior-inspired Torishéju outfit reminiscent of the label’s spring 2024 collection.

This ensemble’s wrapped draping and unusual cut — crop top and low-rise maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit — showed skin without scandal. Zendaya paired the piece with Christian Louboutin heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Zendaya greets fans at the red carpet in Mexico City, Mexico | Angel Delgado/Getty Images

Supporters thought Zendaya had taken a risk with her Torishéju looks. However, the next day, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star signed autographs and waved to fans while wearing an underboob-baring turtleneck crop top.

Zendaya mirrored the thigh-high-slit skirt from the day before. This time, however, she chose a chocolate textile to match her wool flannel top. The Oakland native walked the steps of Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional, pausing to pose in the custom Bottega Veneta set.

Zendaya | 1st photo and 3rd photos: Medios y Media/Getty Images; 2nd photo: Angel Delgado/Getty Images

Harper’s Bazaar calls Zendaya’s looks a “sci-fi fashion marathon,” and this ensemble’s boxy sleeves and skirt pockets support this statement.

Zendaya wore modern jewels, including stud earrings and a diamond cuff anklet. Her slicked-back bob, chocolate brown eye makeup, and nude-brown lips complemented her futuristic look.

(L-R) Denis Villeneuve, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, and Austin Butler at the red carpet for ‘Dune: Part Two’ | Angel Delgado/Getty Images

Zendaya joined her fellow cast members Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, and Austin Butler for the event. The actors waved to fans and signed autographs as they settled into their Mexico City promotional schedule.

Director Denis Villeneuve joined his cast in a trim gray suit. The Canadian filmmaker celebrated the release of Dune in 2021. Three years later, fans are eager to continue to story with Dune: Part Two.

(L-R) Denis Villeneuve, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya | Carlos Tischler/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Dune: Part Two premieres on Feb. 25 in IMAX and all theaters on March 1, 2024. The epic sci-fi film concludes the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s titular novel.