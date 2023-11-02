Zoë Kravitz showed off a new accessory as she made her way into a Halloween party — an engagement ring from Channing Tatum.

Zoë Kravitz’s engagement ring from Channing Tatum is turning heads, its distinctive style mirroring the unique bond the couple shares. A true testament to their relationship, the ring’s eclectic charm speaks volumes.

Priced at an impressive $300,000, this piece of jewelry does more than signify their engagement. It highlights the couple’s flair for the unconventional and celebrates their journey together.

Here’s a look at everything we know about Kravitz’s engagement ring.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz show off their unique engagement ring

It seems the stars of Magic Mike and The Batman might be taking their romance to the next level.

Tatum and Kravitz, recognized from hits like 21 Jump Street and Big Little Lies, are said to be on the brink of tying the knot. According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple, after a two-year courtship, is officially engaged.

This past weekend saw the pair at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween soiree held at Chateau Marmont. Kravitz channeled Mia Farrow’s iconic character from Rosemary’s Baby, while Tatum humorously dressed as an oversized baby in a powder blue onesie and matching bonnet.

During the festivities, Kravitz was spotted showcasing what appeared to be her engagement ring. The sighting sparked excitement among fans and attendees alike.

Despite the hoopla, Tatum and Kravitz’s representatives have yet to say anything about the rumored engagement.

A closer look at Zoë Kravitz’s lavish ring

Specialists from the British jewel retailer Steven Stone have taken a close look at Kravitz’s engagement ring. The experts identified it as a piece centered on a 7-carat diamond with a cushion cut, set solo.

This particular style of diamond cut is renowned for its classic charm, bringing together elements of uniqueness, amorous allure, adventure, and time-honored tradition.

The ring is crafted from a luxurious mix of 18k yellow gold and blackened white gold. It boasts a button back, a unique design detail that involves a button-like piece of metal at the back of the setting, ensuring the stone sits comfortably against the skin.

Given Kravitz’s previous appearances adorned in Jessica McCormack’s creations, it’s probable that this piece also originates from the London-based designer.

Zack Stone, a gemologist with Steven Stone, remarked on Kravitz’s discerning fashion and affinity for fine diamonds.

“Zoë Kravitz is a style icon with a penchant for diamond jewelry, so it’s no surprise that her engagement ring from Channing Tatum is a stunner,” he stated. “I’d estimate Zoë’s ring to be worth $300,000 (£250,000).”

A timeline of Channing Tatum’s romance with the ‘Big Little Lies’ star

Tatum and Kravitz became the subject of romance speculations in January 2021. At the time, Kravitz had just initiated divorce proceedings from her then-husband, Karl Glusman.

The buzz intensified when the two collaborated on Kravitz’s first film as a director, the suspenseful P— Island.

By September of that year, insiders had substantiated the pair’s relationship status, which they eventually showcased at the Met Gala.

October saw the couple hand in hand, emulating the iconic looks of Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster from Taxi Driver for a Halloween celebration. Come 2022, Kravitz no longer kept her relationship with Tatum under wraps.

“He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” Kravitz stated.

In August, the two were among the notable figures at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding in New Jersey. The event was graced by the likes of Cara Delevingne, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift.