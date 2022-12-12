Zooey Deschanel’s First Ex-Husband Was Happy to Leave the Limelight

Zooey Deschanel is a quirky actor and singer who has been in the spotlight for more than two decades. Well-known for her long-running comedy series New Girl, the star has also appeared in movies like Elf, Yes Man, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and The Happening. Since Deschanel has been in Hollywood for such a long time, fans have developed a strong interest in the actor’s personal life. While she’s currently in a high-profile relationship with a reality TV star, she’s actually got two ex-husbands, one of whom retreated from the spotlight after their marriage ended.

Who was Zooey Deschanel’s first ex-husband?

Actress Zooey Deschanel (L) and musician Benjamin Gibbard arrive at the premiere of Fox Searchlight’s “(500) Days Of Summer” at the Egyptian Theatre June 24, 2009 in Hollywood, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Deschanel appeared in her first Hollywood film in 1999. By 2000, she landed a featured role in the movie Almost Famous which put her on the map. Over the years that followed, Deschanel became a major star. Her personal life thrived as well, with the star getting engaged to musician Ben Gibbard in late 2008. They were married in 2009. But in November 2011, the couple announced their separation. Us Magazine reported that there seemed to be no animosity between the couple, noting that the split was “mutual and amicable.”

Still, Gibbard, who is the lead singer for the band Death Cab for Cutie, didn’t seem to mind stepping back from the spotlight after his headline-making marriage to Deschanel. As he revealed to Billboard in a 2015 interview, he was able to use his experiences as a minor celebrity to craft poignant songs. “Being around people in entertainment who are fairly well-known, I noticed all these neuroses and psychoses,” Gibbard said. “(Celebrity) is a strange way of living one’s life.”

Zooey Deschanel was married to Jacob Pechenik for eight years

A few years after her divorce from Gibbard, Deschanel moved on. She confirmed her engagement to film producer Jacob Pechenik in January 2015. They tied the knot just a few months later, in June 2015. That same year, Deschanel and Pechenik welcomed their first child, a daughter named Elsie Otter. Two years later, the couple welcomed a son. Although they seemed happy on the surface, it is clear that things were going on behind the scenes.

In September 2019, after five years of marriage, Deschanel and Pechenik announced that they were getting a divorce. “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation, we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners, and co-parents rather than life partners,” a representative for the couple told People Magazine. “We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all our children.” The divorce was finalized in June 2020, although Deschanel and Pechenik have remained good friends and dedicated co-parents.

Who is Zooey Deschanel with now?

Date night vibes ? pic.twitter.com/k3rUqMjsId — Jonathan Silver Scott (@JonathanScott) October 16, 2022

These days, Deschanel is doing better than ever and has found love with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. They moved in together not long after they started dating, and have been updating fans as they enter each new stage in their romance. At a recent red carpet event, Deschanel gushed about Scott’s skills as a step-parent. “He’s really very highly qualified for the job,” she told People. “[He’s an] amazing stepdad.” While the pair haven’t discussed any engagement or wedding plans, it’s clear that they are very happy together and planning for their future.

As for Gibbard, Deschanel’s first ex-husband, he remains in the entertainment industry, though on his own terms. He’s also found love again, and in October 2016, he married photographer and tour manager Rachel Demy.