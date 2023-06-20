George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" includes some lyrics that are similar to a Donovan song that came out a few years prior.

George Harrison‘s “My Sweet Lord” provoked controversy for its religious lyrics. Previously, Donovan included similar lyrics in one of his songs. In addition, Donovan explained how a quote about Zen Buddhism from a celebrity inspired his track.

George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ combined religious terms like 1 Donovan song

“My Sweet Lord” is one of the only hymns in the classic rock canon. In the song. George goes back and forth between using the Hindu phrase “Hare Krishna” and the Judeo-Christian term “Hallelujah.” The tune garnered both praise and criticism for using words from multiple religions. Some felt this fostered unity, while some religious people found it blasphemous.

Donovan did something similar in his tune “Wear Your Love Like Heaven.” In the song, he goes back and forth between calling God by the Arabic term “Allah” and the Judeo-Christian term “Lord.” The tune could also be interpreted as discouraging sectarianism in favor of a more generalized form of spirituality.

George released “My Sweet Lord” in 1970. On the other hand, Donovan released “Wear Your Love Like Heaven” in 1967. “Wear Your Love Like Heaven” paved the way for “My Sweet Lord,” especially given that Donovan and George were friends.

Donovan explained how Zen Buddhism and a famous painter inspired his song

During a 2011 interview with Pennyblackmusic, Donovan was asked if “Wear Your Love Like Heaven” had the same meaning to him as when he wrote it. “Basically, I am it,” he said. “I don’t think that the era of the ’60s is gone in anyway. There’s a perpetual presence. Essentially, do I feel the same? Yeah, of course.

“‘Wear Your Love Like Heaven’ is a phrase that a painter said to me in a pub once,” Donovan recalled. “William, gosh, what was his name?

“He was a lesser known American beat poet and a painter, as well, living in England, at the time, and for years, you know, his last name has escaped me, but when he said, ‘Zen speaks of holding yourself in a certain position, not physically (Laughs), in an attitude to life and wearing your love like heaven is to always be in awe of a great sunset, in awe of what’s going on around you, and so it’s a childlike view, wear your love like heaven,’ and I still feel that,” he added. “I can still feel a great amazement at the experiences of life, yes.”

How ‘My Sweet Lord’ and ‘Wear Your Love Like Heaven’ performed

“My Sweet Lord” was a big hit. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It became one of George’s biggest tunes.

On the other hand, “Wear Your Love Like Heaven” was not nearly as popular. The tune peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was commercially overshadowed by several other Donovan songs, even though it stands as one of his greatest works.

“My Sweet Lord” is a classic and who knows if it would’ve been as good without “Wear Your Love Like Heaven” coming first.