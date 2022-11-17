1 of King Charles’ ‘Fears’ About Start of Reign Has Come True, Expert Says

It turns out King Charles III was right to be concerned about a certain Netflix series impacting the start of his reign. An expert says one of the king’s “fears” about not being able to “escape” his past, i.e., his Princess Diana marriage and divorce, haven’t been “completely unfounded” thanks to The Crown Season 5.

How younger generations see him in ‘The Crown’ Season 5 is a ‘concern’ for King Charles as his reign gets underway, expert says

King Charles III | Isabel Infantes/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Crown Season 5, depicting ‘90s-era royal family turbulence, premiered on Nov. 9., almost two months to the day after Queen Elizabeth died and King Charles ascended the throne.

Along with Prince Harry’s Spare memoir, the show’s been what royal expert Katie Nicholl has referred to as “bumps in the road for the start of the king’s reign,” (via ET).

Noting it’s nothing the king can’t “overcome,” the New Royals author explained the 74-year-old’s “concern” with The Crown. It’s not necessarily about actor Dominic West‘s performance. Rather how younger viewers, in particular, see him after watching.

“I think the concern, certainly by the king, is that the younger generation, the Netflix generation, may well tune into the series and not be able to distinguish fact from fiction,” she said.

Furthermore, that they “may base their opinion of Charles based on his past and what they’ve seen represented in The Crown.”

King Charles’ ‘fears’ about past dominating early days of reign weren’t wrong, expert says

The Crown Season 5 has also, per Nicholl, validated at least one of the king’s “fears” about the early days of his reign.

“I do know from sources close to the king that one of his fears is that the start of his reign might be overshadowed by the specter of his past,” she said. “And, of course at times, a pretty turbulent and troublesome past.”

Season 5 of The Crown chronicles the breakdown of his marriage to Diana. 10 episodes are punctuated with other memorable, and occasionally salacious, events of the ‘90s. From the queen’s “annus horribilis” to scandals including royal separations and divorces.

“I think The Crown just goes to show,” Nicholl continued, “those fears weren’t completely unfounded.”

‘Frustrating’ for King Charles he can’t ‘escape’ his past, expert says

King Charles III | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Decades since he and Diana divorced and nearly 20 years into his marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles, the king’s past is never far behind him.

“It must be incredibly frustrating for the king that he cannot escape from his past,” Nicholl said. “I’m sure he’d rather be able to leave the past where it belongs, as people can escape their 25-year-old history.”

Although “not [when they are] the king, when he was the Prince of Wales. He’s more documented than any heir apparent before him.”

“I’m sure by now he’s used to it and not prepared to give it too much attention but I think frustrated nonetheless,” the expert said.

After all, The Crown Season 5 documents many, potentially cringe-worthy moments for the king. For starters, there’s the Panorama interview. Then there are Diana’s Andrew Morton tapes. Not to mention the king’s “Tampongate” conversation with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Crown Seasons 1 – 5 are available on Netflix.

RELATED: Princess Diana Biographer Says ‘The Crown’ Season 5’s Done King Charles a ‘Big Favor’