1 Monkees Song References Mama Cass of The Mamas & the Papas

TL;DR:

One of The Monkees’ songs has a line about The Mamas & the Papas’ Mama Cass.

The song also references The Beatles.

The track was a huge hit.

The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, and Peter Tork | Keystone Features/Getty Images

The Monkees took more control over their songs as the 1960s wore on. For example, Micky Dolenz wrote a huge hit for the group. The song in question references The Beatles and The Mamas & the Papas’ Cass Elliot.

How The Monkees reacted to having little control over their songs

During a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Dolenz discussed the state of The Monkees’ career in 1967. “Up until this point, we hadn’t been allowed to have anything to say with the albums,” he recalled. “It wasn’t a case of us not wanting to. They just basically said, ‘Just shut up and cash the check.'”

Dolenz discussed the band’s reaction to their lack of input in their music. “Mike [Nesmith] and Peter [Tork], especially Mike, were very frustrated,” Dolenz recalled. “You can’t blame him. He was a singer/songwriter and he was promised they’d use his music.”

RELATED: The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Reacted to ‘Breaking Bad’ Using 1 of Their Songs in a Drug Scene

Partying with The Beatles and The Mamas & the Papas’ Mama Cass inspired Micky Dolenz to write a song

Dolenz said The Monkees wanted to have more input on their album Headquarters and they did. He wrote a song called “Randy Scouse Git” while he was in England.

During a 2015 interview with Record Collector, Dolenz discussed the inspirations behind “Randy Scouse Git.” “I was at this party with The Beatles,” he said. “Mama Cass was there and a bit of it is about her. It’s also about my wife-to-be Samantha and about The Beatles and about sitting in a hotel room. It was a little diary piece if you like.”

“Randy Scouse Git” features the line “It’s too easy humming songs to a girl in a yellow dress.” According to the book Long Title: Looking for the Good Times, the line is a reference to Cass.

During a 2016 interview with Tom Magazine, Dolenz was asked if he expected “Randy Scouse Git” to become a hit. “I never think of it like that,” he responded. “Your fingers are crossed and you hope you make the right choices.”

RELATED: Why The Monkees’ Songwriters Felt Their Songs Couldn’t Sound Too Much Like The Beatles

How The Monkees’ ‘Randy Scouse Git’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Randy Scouse Git” was not popular in the United States. The song did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The track appeared on the album Headquarters. The album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for one week, staying on the chart for 68 weeks in total.

The Official Charts Company reports “Randy Scouse Git” became a hit in the United Kingdom under the name “Alternate Title.” There, the track reached No. 2 and lasted on the chart for 12 weeks. Meanwhile, Headquarters hit No. 2 and remained on the chart for 19 weeks.

“Randy Scouse Git” was a hit and it has an interesting connection to Cass.

RELATED: The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Learned to Sing Songs ‘Properly’ When He Was in an Elton John Musical