10 of the Best Collaborations Between George Harrison and Ringo Starr

Outside of Lennon-McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr formed their own songwriting partnership in The Beatles. They continued working together for decades after the band’s split. They trusted each other as musicians and knew exactly what they’d get when they asked each other to appear in songs. Here are 10 of the best collaborations between George and Ringo, in and out of the recording studio.

George Harrison and Ringo Starr | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

10. ‘Octopus’s Garden’

Ringo wrote “Octopus’s Garden” after sailing one day in 1968. He ordered fish and chips, and they accidentally gave him squid. Ringo’s feelings about the tensions between The Beatles are expressed in the lyrics like, “I’d like to be under the sea.” He wanted to be anywhere else but in the recording studio with them. However, he did let George help him throughout the songwriting process.

9. ‘Here Comes the Sun’

George wrote “Here Comes the Sun” while playing hooky from the boring business meetings The Beatles had at the end of their lifetime. He went to Eric Clapton’s house, and the song came to him in the garden. When George brought the tune to the recording studio, he explained the beginning and its strange time signature. Ringo had to figure out how to come in and did it perfectly.

8. ‘Photograph’

George and Ringo co-wrote “Photograph” together. Even though the former bandmates collaborated many times during their solo careers, “Photograph” is the only song that is credited to both George and Ringo. The tune set Ringo’s solo career up for success because it was an international hit.

7. ‘Wah Wah’

George wrote “Wah Wah” after briefly quitting The Beatles during the Let It Be sessions in 1969. “Wah wah” was a term George used for headache, which his bandmates gave him often. George later recorded the tune for his 1970 album, All Things Must Pass. Ringo added drums, of course, and there are tons of other big-name contributors on the track, including Clapton and Billy Preston.

6. Concert for Bangladesh

George organized the Concert for Bangladesh after his friend, Ravi Shankar, told him about a humanitarian crisis happening in Bangladesh. The benefit concert was two nights at Madison Square Garden, and George invited all his friends to perform, including his former bandmates. John Lennon and Paul McCartney declined to show up, but Ringo agreed.

5. ‘It Don’t Come Easy’

This is one of George and Ringo’s best collaborations. The “My Sweet Lord” singer helped Ringo write and produce his 1970 single, “It Don’t Come Easy.” However, only Ringo is only credited. The former bandmates played the tune at the Concert for Bangladesh. Their performance appeared on the benefit concert’s live album.

4. Prince’s Trust Concert

In 1987, George and Ringo performed together again during the charity concert, the Prince’s Trust Concert. After the organization that ran the concert asked George to perform, the guitarist found out they also asked Ringo. For a second, George was scared someone was trying to trick him into a Beatles reunion. However, it wasn’t the case. He was happy to play with Ringo. They performed George’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

3. ‘When We Was Fab’

“When We Was Fab” is a special song for George and Ringo because it pays homage to their Beatle days. George co-wrote the tune with Lynne, and Starr contributed drums and backing vocals. The drummer also appeared in the music video. It’s one of the best collaborations between George and Ringo.

2. ‘Devil’s Radio’

George asked both Ringo and Jim Keltner to add drums to his 1987 album, Cloud Nine. Together they made the album sound like authentic rock ‘n’ roll. Ringo added the drums to “Devil’s Radio.” Unfortunately, George and Ringo never got to perform the song together. George only performed it with Clapton and his backing band during their 1991 Japanese tour.

1. ‘Free As A Bird’

One of George and Ringo’s last collaborations happened when they reunited with Paul for The Beatles: Anthology. For the multi-media project, the remaining Beatles recorded two new songs, “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love.” The former is the better of the two. At least the former bandmates got to record together one last time.

Related George Harrison Said He Always Knew What He Was Going to Get When He Asked Ringo Starr to Play on a Song

Fortunately, George and Ringo loved working with each other. Otherwise, fans wouldn’t have gotten all their great collaborations. When you think about it, they never stopped being bandmates.