10 Other Survival Shows to Watch If You Love ‘Alone’

Is there any reality show more intense than Alone? The long-running History Channel series drops skilled survivalists into some of the harshest and most remote locations on earth. The contestants are left to fend for themselves as they face extreme weather, starvation, and other challenges in an attempt to take home a $500,000 cash prize.

Alone Season 9 wrapped up in early August, and two spinoffs – Alone: Frozen and Alone: The Skills Challenge – are currently airing. Multiple earlier seasons are also available to stream on Netflix. Want more? Check out these 10 survival shows if you’ve already binged every season of Alone.

‘Called to the Wild’

A dog is a man’s best friend, and that’s never been more true than on Called to the Wild. In this reality series, three survivalists must survive in the remote Maine wilderness for 10 days. Each participant’s only companion is his dog. Together, they’ll have to navigate the dense forest in an attempt to find the designated survival location.

Called to the Wild is streaming on Disney+.

‘Naked and Afraid’

Choosing the right clothing is critical to success on Alone. But on the long-running series Naked and Afraid, it’s not an issue. As the name suggests, each participant on this show has to survive in the wild without any clothing at all. Two people who’ve never met are dropped in a remote location and must try to make it 21 days on their own.

Naked and Afraid Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu. All seasons streaming on discovery+.

‘Survivorman’

Rather than focusing on different participants, each episode of Survivorman follows the journey of the same man, survivalist Les Stroud. Viewers follow along as Stroud is left in various isolated locations, such as the Canadian Arctic, the Arizona desert, or the Costa Rican jungle. With virtually no gear and no supplies, he has to figure out how to survive for a week or more on his own.

Select seasons of Survivorman streaming on discovery+.

‘Win the Wilderness’

In this six-episode Netflix series, six British couples compete to win a home in the Alaskan wilderness. Owners Duane and Rena Ose have decided it’s time to hand over their three-story lodge, which is on a plot of land that was one of the last claimed under the 1862 Homestead Act. But they don’t want to give it to just anybody, and the would-be owners will have to prove to the Oses that they have what it takes to live in the Alaskan bush.

One season of Win the Wilderness is streaming on Netflix.

‘MeatEater’

If your favorite part of Alone is watching the contestants hunt for their own food, then MeatEater will be right up your alley. Hunter and conservationist Steven Rinella treks to various remote locations where he hunts for, and later prepares, various types of wild game.

Multiple seasons of MeatEater are streaming on Netflix.

‘You vs. Wild’

In this interactive reality show, viewers have to choose how adventurer Bear Grylls will survive in various situations (for example, does he cross a stream by crawling on a log or swinging on a vine). It’s basically Choose Your Own Adventure, but for TV.

You vs. Wild is streaming on Netflix.

‘Everest: Beyond the Limit’

When it comes to survival challenges, there may be none more grueling – and more dangerous – than climbing Mount Everest. Everest: Beyond the Limit follows Russell Brice’s yearly efforts to help other climbers scale the world’s tallest mountain. The stakes are high, as demonstrated in season 1, which touches on the death of David Sharp, a fellow climber (not part of Brice’s group) who died on the mountain.

Two seasons streaming on discovery+.

‘Mountain Men’

Mountain Men follows the four men and their families as they live off the land. From the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina to the Northwoods of Maine and the isolated Idaho wilderness, viewers follow along as the show’s cast as they use age-old techniques to survive without modern conveniences.

Mountain Men is streaming on discovery+ and Hulu.

‘Life Below Zero’

This Emmy-winning series from National Geographic chronicles the lives of people living off the land in remote parts of Alaska. It’s a hard but rewarding life, according to cast member Sue Aikens. “What I’m enchanted by is a place I can call my own. I call the shots,” she’s said (via Deadline). “There’s something in my personality. The harder you make it, the more I’m going to overcome it.”

Life Below Zero is streaming on Disney+.

‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’

Can celebrities survive in the wild? Running Wild With Bear Grylls asks that question. Grylls heads out into the wilderness with a star in tow, and together they explore various remote places while discussing their lives. Past celebrity participants include Ben Stiller, Channing Tatum, Kate Hudson, and Don Cheadle.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls is streaming on Disney+.

