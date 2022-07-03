‘1923’: Who Will Dame Helen Mirren Portray in the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel?

1923 is the new name of the Yellowstone prequel that was originally introduced as 1932. Taylor Sheridan’s latest addition to his ever-expanding universe on Paramount+ will star Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren. But the details surrounding the series have been kept quiet. Who will Mirren portray in the new Yellowstone prequel? Here’s what we know.

‘1923’ is a reference to the year the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel takes place

Just like the first Yellowstone prequel 1883, 1923 got its title from the year the story takes place. Despite the nine year difference between the original series title and the new one, the show will still follow a new generation of Duttons. But the time frame will be leading up to the Great Depression, while being right in the middle of prohibition.

The Duttons in 1923 will be dealing with droughts, famine, and cattle theft as they continue to build their Montana ranch. And the new timeline promises an overlap with the end of World War I.

“You’re seeing the children we’ve met in 1883 now attempting to raise another generation of Duttons at a time of the Wild West becoming a playground for the elite from the east,” Sheridan said in a preview video.

When Paramount announced the series, they shocked fans when they revealed that legendary British actress Mirren would be starring alongside Ford. But they kept everyone in the dark about the roles they would play.

What role will Dame Hellen Mirren have in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel?

Most Yellowstone fans are expecting that Mirren will play a strong Dutton woman in 1923. Just like Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) in Yellowstone, and Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton), and Isabel May (Elsa Dutton) in 1883. The chances of her not being part of the main family are pretty slim. Is it possible she could be playing an older version of Hill’s Margaret? Fans will have to wait to find out.

As for Ford, there are two fan theories getting the most attention. The most popular is the speculation that Ford will play the adult version of a child character that fans first met in 1883.

In the first prequel, Audie Rick played five-year-old John Dutton — the youngest son of Tim McGraw and Hill’s James and Margaret. This detail has led many fans to believe that Ford will play John in 1923, which now takes place approximately 40 years after the first prequel.

But considering Ford is almost 80, the second fan theory holds up even better. It posits that Ford could be playing an older version of McGraw’s character James. But there’s also a theory that he won’t be a Dutton at all. Instead, it could be possible that Ford will play a character with a connection to the Dutton family, like Shea Brennan in 1883.

‘1923’ star Helen Mirren has a connection to ‘Yellowstone’ star Kelly Reilly

After Ford and Mirren’s casting announcement, Reilly talked about the big news at the Paramount 2022 upfronts. The British actress said that when she heard the announcement, her first thought was “I want to be in it.” Even though that would be “impossible” because Mirren and Ford would be playing her “ancestors” (which could be a hint about their roles).

“Helen Mirren is someone who I did my very, very first TV job with called Prime Suspect when I was 16 years old. She was the first professional actor I worked with. She was incredible, she was fierce and brilliant and everything I wanted to be as an actor. You know, full of courage and heart,” Reilly told Entertainment Tonight.

“The fact that she is such a big fan of the Yellowstone universe and their writing — I mean who isn’t of this writing because it’s so juicy. And the fact that she’s now going to be playing one of Beth Dutton’s ancestors…it’s a really sweet thing. And I’m so excited to see it.”

1923 is scheduled to premiere in December on Paramount+.

