‘1923’ Theory: Is Elizabeth Strafford Pregnant?

Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 shows the Dutton family 40 years after the events that took place in 1883. Elizabeth Strafford, played by Michelle Randolph, and Jack Dutton, played by Darren Mann, are getting ready for marriage. Unfortunately, they’re attacked and shot in 1923 episode 3. So, were the couple expecting a child before the attack? Here’s a theory.

[Spoiler alert: 1923 spoilers ahead regarding the end of episode 3, “The War Has Come Home.”]

Do Elizabeth Strafford and Jack Dutton survive the attack in ‘1923’ episode 3?

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford and Darren Mann as Jack Dutton | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1923 episode 3 showed violence descending on the Dutton family. The Duttons were attacked by Banner and his crew, leaving Jacob, John Sr., Jack, and Elizabeth all shot. John Dutton Sr. died immediately from the attack, while Jacob, Elizabeth, and Jack seemed to survive immediately after.

It seems likely that Elizabeth and Jack will live to see another day following Banner’s attack. While Elizabeth was shot in the stomach, she was in a much better position to live than Jacob was. And Jack’s gunshot wounds were the least severe of all, which likely means he’ll also live.

There’s no doubt that the violence and John Sr.’s death will greatly impact the Dutton family moving forward, though. John’s wife, Emma Dutton, will have to move forward as a widow, and Jack will likely have to help care for his grieving mother.

Is Elizabeth Strafford pregnant? Her bullet wound may affect a potential pregnancy

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Fans anticipate Elizabeth Strafford living through the attack in 1923 episode 3 despite the gunshot wound to her abdomen. With this in mind, was there any chance that Liz was pregnant with Jack’s baby before the attack?

It’s quite possible that Elizabeth was pregnant. Before the attack, Liz and Jack had a long scene that showed them getting intimate with each other for the first time. The showrunners may have wanted to make their lovemaking a big deal to allude to a possible pregnancy. Unfortunately, if Elizabeth is pregnant, she likely lost the baby from the gunshot wound. And if she wants children in the future, the writers may incorporate the gunshot wound into any pregnancy difficulties she could face.

Additionally, The Cinemaholic recalls Jacob Dutton teasing about Liz getting pregnant. The first episode of 1923 shows Jacob joking about Liz and Jack having a baby before they even walk down the aisle. The publication also points out that Jack eventually becomes a father to John Dutton Jr., who then eventually becomes a father to John Dutton III. Elizabeth could possibly be the mother of John Dutton Jr., though it’s tough to say when this pregnancy would happen.

Does Jacob Dutton survive?

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in ‘1923’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

With John Dutton Sr. dead from the attack in 1923 episode 3, viewers are left wondering about Jacob Dutton. Jacob suffered severe gunshot wounds, and Cara Dutton is incredibly worried that he may die, too. Fortunately, it seems likely that Jacob lives. John Dutton Sr. actor James Badge Dale gave a clue that Harrison Ford’s character continues on.

“Until you see that man stop breathing …. That’s it. That’s all I’m going to say,” Dale told Entertainment Tonight.

It’s likely that Jacob was shot to get Spencer Dutton out of Africa and back on the ranch. Fans can look forward to seeing Spencer’s return in future episodes.

1923 airs Sundays on Paramount+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.