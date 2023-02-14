2 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fans Recognized William the Laundry Room Guy Peter Klausner at His Wedding

Laundry Room Guy was a rather obscure Gilmore Girls character. He eventually got the name William, but it was meeting Rory (Alexis Bledel) at Yale in her dorm laundry room that made Peter Klausner stand out. People remembered Laundry Room Guy long after Gilmore Girls Season 4, including when Klausner was getting married.

L-R: Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham | Mitchell Haddad/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Klausner was a guest on Scott Patterson’s I Am All In podcast on Dec. 21 to talk about his Gilmore Girls episodes. They discussed Wlliam’s debate against Rory in the international club. Klausner also shared two fan encounters during his wedding festivities.

1 ‘Gilmore Girls’ fan recognized Peter Klausner en route to his bachelor party

Klausner went to Las Vegas for his bachelor party, as many do. He didn’t say where he was flying from or how long the flight was, but he did remember the flight attendant was a Gilmore Girls fan.

“I got noticed by a flight attendant when I was flying to Las Vegas for my bachelor party,” Klausner said on I Am All In. “And she recognized me and was fawning over me and I remember thinking, ‘Well, why didn’t this happen before I was going to a bachelor party?’”

Another ‘Gilmore Girls’ fan recognized him just before his wedding

As the wedding approached, a makeup artist came to Klausner’s home for a trial run with his fiance. She barely saw Klausner but recognized him from Gilmore Girls.

When I was getting married, a makeup artist came to my apartment to do a trial run with my wife to make sure they were getting everything right for the wedding. I was only there for a minute. I left the apartment and apparently after I left she said, ‘This is so random but was your husband on the Gilmore Girls?’ Odd that all these things keep happening in the context of my wedding.”

The recognition only came years after the show ended

It really shows the impact of a show like Gilmore Girls when an actor from two episodes can stand out to fans. Klausner prefaced these stories by confirming that for many years after Gilmore Girls Season 4 he remained anonymous. Syndicated reruns and Netflix streaming were the factors that made Klausner more recognizable.

“So for so long there, no,” Klausner said. “For a while there, no. But, as the years went on and the whole binge watching experience exploded and people started streaming and all that, and it had been in circulation for a while or at least in syndication, once in a while I would get noticed.”

The wedding wasn’t the last time Gilmore Girls fans spotted him, either.

“It’s happened a couple other times since then but only once people started binging,” Klausner said. “I think once they’d seen these episodes three or four times and become low key experts on them.”