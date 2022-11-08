The 4 Best King Charles III Films to Watch Ahead of ‘The Crown’ Season 5

The highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown will be released on Nov. 9. And, as the trailer shows, it’s going to dive right into some of the most tumultuous times in Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles‘ marriage and eventual split. Actor Dominic West will play Charles while Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana and Olivia Williams will take on the role of Camilla Parker Bowles.

So while we’re awaiting the exact minute until we can start steaming the new season of the Netflix drama, here are a few films about King Charles III that you can watch right now.

‘King Charles III’

The 2017 TV movie King Charles III is an adaptation of the 2014 Tony-nominated stage play of the same name written by Mike Bartlett.

The film, which stars most of the play’s original cast, focuses on Charles’ fictional accession and grappling with a decision on whether to sign a controversial bill into law. His ultimate refusal results in political chaos and riots in front of Buckingham Palace.

You can rent or buy King Charles III via Amazon Prime Video.

‘Charles: Fifty Years a Prince’

The 2019 documentary Charles: Fifty Years a Prince gives an in-depth look at Charles’ tenure as the Prince of Wales including his visits to the country and the friendships he has formed there over the years. It also details the nine-week language course he took so he could give his investiture speech in Welsh which was depicted in Season 3 of The Crown.

Charles: Fifty Years a Prince is available to stream now on Prime Video, Roku, and others.

‘Prince Charles at 70’

To celebrate his 70th birthday in 2018, PBS released the documentary titled Prince Charles at 70.

The film is an intimate look at his passion for philanthropy and features interviews with his wife, Camilla, and his two sons, Princes William and Harry.

Prince Charles at 70 can be streamed now on PBS, Roku, Prime Video, iTunes, and more.

‘Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall’

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate that was established by Edward III in 1337 to provide independence to his son and heir, Prince Edward. The title Duke of Cornwall is for the eldest surviving son of the current monarch and heir to the throne. The Duchy was a significant income stream for Charles for more than half a century. Upon King Charles’ accession to the throne when Queen Elizabeth II died, the Duchy passed to his eldest son, the new Prince of Wales Prince William, who became the 25th Duke of Cornwall.

The 2019 TV special Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall offers exclusive access to the $1 billion estate that includes residential homes, castles, coastlines, rivers, and woodland.

The program can be streamed now on Roku or Amazon Prime Video.