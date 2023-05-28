4 Times Rose Hanbury Attended a Royal Family Event Alongside William and Kate Before King Charles’ Coronation

TL;DR:

Rose Hanbury, once rumored to be having an affair with Prince William, attended the coronation on May 6.

Previously, she went to a number of other royal family gatherings.

Examples include a service, a memorial for a British royal, a charity event, and a state dinner.



Rose Hanbury | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Rose Hanbury’s attendance at King Charles III’s coronation may have raised a few eyebrows after affair rumors swirled about her and Prince William in 2019. However, it wasn’t the first time Hanbury’s joined British royals for a big event. In fact, far from it. Prior to the May 6 ceremony, Hanbury attended a number of gatherings from casual to tiara-worthy.

1. Rose joined William, Kate, and other royals at church in 2020

Long before being a somewhat controversial coronation guest, Hanbury, or the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, went to church with the royal family.

On Jan. 5, 2020, she walked to the Sandringham Estate’s Church of St. Mary Magdalene alongside her husband, David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley.

The Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton were there too. (And so was Queen Elizabeth II.) However, the parents of three weren’t photographed looking friendly with the couple.

Rather, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, r arrived separately for the same service, per reports.

Hanbury’s appearance at the royal family event came in the wake of the cheating rumors. Additionally, it marked the former fashion model’s first photo-op with the Prince and Princess of Wales in three years.

2. Rose Hanbury attended a 2022 memorial service for Prince Philip

Nearly a year after Prince Philip’s death on April 9, 2021, Hanbury joined family and friends of the late Duke of Edinburgh for a Service of Thanksgiving. She attended the private Westminster Abbey service on March 29, 2022, alongside her husband.

Previously, only 30 guests were present for Philip’s scaled-back funeral on April 17, 2021, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

While Prince Harry skipped the 2022 Service of Thanksgiving, Westminster Abbey was filled with other familiar faces such as the queen, William, Kate, Prince Andrew, Princess Charlotte, King Charles, and Princess Anne, just to name a few.

3. Rose Hanbury went to a 2019 state dinner

Rose Hanbury | Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Hanbury found herself on the guest list at yet another royal family event in June 2019. Cameras spotted her arriving at a Buckingham Palace state dinner during former President Donald Trump’s state visit.

However, Hanbury’s entrance involved much less fanfare than William and Kate’s. The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived as part of a procession of royals and U.S. government officials.

4. William and Kate attended a charity gala at Rose Hanbury’s home in 2016

David Rocksavage, Prince William, Rose Hanbury, and Kate Middleton | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Years before the affair rumors, Hanbury and her husband hosted William and Kate at their home, Houghton Hall. Although it wasn’t a casual dinner between friends.

Located in Norfolk, England, nearby the Prince and Princess of Wales’ country home, Anmer Hall, the 1700s-era estate served as the venue for a charity gala dinner.

For the occasion, Kate opted for a sequin gown by Jenny Packham, one of her go-to British designers. As for William, he sported a tuxedo.

Hanbury and her husband welcomed William and Kate to the dinner as they climbed out of their car. Later, the couples were spotted mingling.