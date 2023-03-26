4 Ways King Charles’ Coronation Will Be Simpler Than His Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s

On May 6, King Charles will officially take the throne following the passing of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II. While many of the age-old traditions and rituals will be reinstated at Westminster Abbey, there will be a significant contrast to his late mother’s grandiose coronation.

Charles’ coronation is anticipated to be more austere and toned down, with fewer lavish embellishments. Keep reading to learn more about the four ways Charles’ ceremony will be simpler than his mother’s ceremony.

Then Prince Charles with his mother Queen Elizabeth II | Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation will be a modest one

As part of a less lavish coronation, King Charles has allegedly limited his guest list to a mere 2,000 attendees. This is in stark contrast to his late mother’s coronation, which was attended by a staggering 8,250 guests. The stands for guests were even 11 tiers high, providing some context to the extravagant affair.

In addition, roughly 96,000 ticketed guests congregated outside Westminster Abbey to witness the spectacle. Moreover, Queen Elizabeth II’s impressive procession included more than 40,000 UK and Commonwealth service members and 24 military bands marching in perfect synchronization.

Considering the decreasing size of Britain’s Armed Forces, it is expected that Charles’ procession will be significantly smaller.

Camilla Parker Bowles will also be crowned at the coronation

As the new Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles will be the first to be crowned in Westminster Abbey since almost a century ago. In contrast, during Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, her husband Prince Philip, who was the Queen’s consort, was not crowned.

Royal fans may remember that Queen Elizabeth publicly supported the future Queen Consort in a letter she penned in the summer of 2022. According to Hello Magazine, Her Majesty revealed that she was grateful for the support Philip received from the public over the years and extended that gratitude towards Camilla.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she wrote.

Although Camilla will receive a crown, her portion of the ceremony will be much simpler than Charles’ coronation.

The royals are updating their dress code for the coronation

Recent reports suggest that King Charles is likely to adopt a more casual dress code for his coronation ceremony, potentially replacing the traditional crimson velvet and ermine ceremonial robes with lounge suits.

In addition, there have been discussions suggesting that Charles may opt for a more contemporary look and break from tradition, possibly donning his military uniform instead.

In 1953, the 25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II wore a magnificent white duchess satin gown that was embellished with strings of crystals, pearls, and sequins.

In addition to her luxurious gown, the late monarch sported a six-and-a-half-meter-long Robe of Estate, which was crafted by the renowned royal robe-makers Ede & Ravenscroft.

King Charles’ ceremony will be shorter than Queen Elizabeth’s

In contrast to the extended four-hour religious service held during Queen Elizabeth’s coronation ceremony, Charles’ own ceremony will last just an hour, significantly reduced in length.

Charles will, however, enjoy the festivities over a three-day period. Following the main ceremony at Westminster Abbey, royal watchers will be able to gather outside of Buckingham Palace to wave at the royals looking on from the palace balcony.

A monumental concert is set to take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday, accompanied by a massive lunch that will be shared across the United Kingdom to unite the various regions. Additionally, the Monday after has been declared a public holiday throughout the kingdom.