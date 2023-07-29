Carrie Bradshaw and her crew have enough money now to eat wherever they want in New York City, and that's exactly what they are doing in 'And Just Like That...'. We've collected five must see spots from the reboot.

New York City always served as an unofficial fifth cast member on Sex and the City. The reboot, And Just Like That…, treats Manhattan in much the same way. While fans spend a fair bit of time watching Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda live in their private spaces, they do a fair bit of eating and drinking around, too. During the show’s first two seasons, Carrie and her friends have wined, dined, and grabbed coffee at dozens of New York City establishments. We’ve collected five local food spots featured on And Just Like That… that you can check out right now.

Il Corso and Benoit are the scene of Carrie and Aidan’s seaosn 2 mixup

If you want to capture the moment Carrie and Aidan saw each other for the first time in over a decade, you’ll need to head over to West 55th Street, where both Il Corso and Benoit are located. Il Corso is the neighborhood Italian spot that seated Carrie, seemingly without a reservation on the books. Despite the fictional snafu, the eatery is worthy of a visit. In business since 1993, the restaurant serves up wholesome and authentic Italian fare in a cozy and tranquil environment.

Carrie and Aidan | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

While Carrie waited at Il Corso, Aidan was next door at Benoit. Benoit is an equally worthy restaurant to sit down at. The French bistro offers a massive wine list and an equally impressive menu of modern French fare. It doesn’t seem like the type of food that would be up Aidan’s alley, but perhaps his KFC-loving palate has matured since he last hooked up with Carrie.

The scene of Carrie Bradshaw’s disastrous first date after Mr. Big was at a burger joint

Carrie may have made her way through grief and seemingly back to Aidan Shaw in season 2 of And Just Like That…, but in season 1, she wasn’t exactly in love with the idea of dating again. In one of the most awkward moments of And Just Like That… to date, Carrie agreed to a first date with a recent widower named Peter. The duo drank so hard to get over the awkwardness of it all that they vomited in the street of Manhattan.

You may still want to check out Au Cheval, the upscale burger joint that served as Carrie and Peter’s meetup spot, regardless. While Au Cheval’s menu feels a little light, the ambiance can’t be beaten. It’s dark and a little seedy, with the right mix of upscale and casual. While Pete and Carrie didn’t work out, we can’t hate on the guy too much. He picked the right spot for a first date.

The Lobster Place was featured in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 1

If you’d like to sit down with some girlfriends and recreate the moment Charlotte revealed that she still has an extremely active sex life with her husband of 20 years, look no further than The Lobster Place. The Manhattan icon is exactly where Charlotte talked to her pals about Lily walking in on her morning interlude with Harry. It’s also the spot where Miranda decided she’d be asking Steve Brady for a divorce.

Charlotte, Carrie and Miranda | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

The Lobster Place has been in business since the 1970s, and despite the name, the iconic seafood hall serves up more than lobster. The food stop has a large raw bar and a respectable sushi menu. The establishment also has a fresh fish market for those who prefer to prepare their own meals.

You can drink coffee where Carrie and Seema did

A lot of coffee has been featured in the Sex and the City reboot. Miranda has been spotted chugging on Joe Coffee Company coffee. Carrie and Natasha Najinsky came face to face in Chalait, and there was a Starbucks moment, too. In season 2 of And Just Like That…, coffee is again on display just like food.

In a recent episode, Carrie and Seema discussed their lives at Poppi, an upscale coffee and tea outpost. The coffee purveyor has a few tricks up its sleeve, and the hazelnut chocolate latte is worth visiting for. Poppi also serves wine and light snacks if coffee or tea doesn’t hit the spot for you.