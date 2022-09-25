5 Shows Like ‘House of the Dragon’ to Watch Next

Game of Thrones‘ lackluster finale divided fans. Now the showrunners have another shot at redemption with House of the Dragon. The already-beloved series is set 300 years before the events of GoT and details the rise of House Targaryen and other famed families of Westeros. The GoT spinoff premiered on August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. The streamer opted to release the episodes weekly, meaning fans can’t binge the series as much as they’d want. Luckily, you can watch these shows like House of the Dragon while you wait for the next episode to drop:

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Episode 5: Savannah Steyn and Matt Smith | Ollie Upton/HBO

1. ‘Succession’ (2018–)

If you love the family power dynamic and psychological manipulations in the Game of Thrones universe, you’ll love Succession. The series follows the privileged and dysfunctional Roy siblings. They constantly pull the rug out from under one another’s feet to take control of the powerful media company Waystar Royco.

Though Succession doesn’t have dragons or an Iron Throne, formidable and unpredictable characters like Logan Roy tie nicely into the powerful dynamic in Westeros. Watch the ever-escalating tug of war of the Roy family on HBO.

2. ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ (2022–)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has drawn several comparisons to HBO’s House of the Dragon. Both shows had a close release date, both are prequels of beloved fantasy franchises, and both are set several centuries before the events of the original show.

The only difference between the two is the dragons and magic, which might be an extreme contrast for some viewers. However, fantasy fans can enjoy both equally. The Rings of Power is a carefully crafted adventure set centuries before the Rings of Power were forged. If you love learning about the background of the Targaryens in House of the Dragon, you’ll enjoy The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video.

3. ‘Rome’ (2005–2007)

This criminally underrated gem covers the history that House of the Dragon and other shows about power struggles are modeled after. Like House of the Dragon, Rome features mostly unknown actors working on big-budget productions.

The first season of Rome details the rise of Julius Caesar from general to dictator and his eventual assassination, according to IMDb. Season 2 follows the clash for control among Mark Anthony, Augustus, and Cleopatra, setting the stage for the future Roman Empire. Rome is told through the eyes of a soldier torn between his loyalty to his country and his ruler.

Watch the seven-time Emmy-winning Rome on HBO Max and HBO.

4. ‘Vikings’ (2013–2020)

Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin sourced inspiration from several historical events when writing the series. Similarly, Vikings is inspired by real-life events — the tales of Norsemen in early medieval Scandinavia.

The series chronicles the adventures of Ragnar Lodbrok as he rises from humble upbringing to a warrior and eventually a king and also follows his descendants in later seasons. If you’re looking for a great generational fantasy drama with several seasons, Vikings will satisfy that itch. The show is available on the History Channel and Amazon Prime Video.

And when you finish Vikings, check out the excellent spinoff, Vikings: Valhalla.

5. ‘The Witcher’ (2019–)

Since its premiere in 2019, The Witcher has become one of the highest-rated shows on Netflix. The series focuses on Geralt of Rivia, the Witcher, as he follows his destiny to protect the sorceress Yennefer. His journey and fate become increasingly intertwined with the Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra.

The fantasy element will appeal to House of the Dragon fans. But more important, those who love an empowered female lead like Dragon‘s Rhaenyra will adore The Witcher because of Ciri.

