5 Shows Like ‘Paper Girls’ That Fans of Time-Travel Shenanigans Should Watch Next

More than ever, fans agree there’s too much great TV to see it all. So most viewers have to be picky about which shows they’ll watch next. For fans of the Amazon Prime Video hit Paper Girls, plenty of similar series will scratch the itch. Here are five shows like Paper Girls to add to your watchlist.

Actors Sofia Rosinsky and Riley Lai Nelet in a scene from ‘Paper Girls’ | Anjali Pinto/Prime Video, © Amazon Studios

‘Stranger Things’ (2016–present)

Much like Paper Girls, this breakout hit follows a group of youngsters in the ’80s who get wrapped up in supernatural antics. Of course, Stranger Things involves monsters from a parallel dimension and a girl (Millie Bobby Brown) with telekinetic powers. But the DNA behind the premises of the two series is certainly undeniable. All four seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.

‘Outlander’ (2014–present)

Paper Girls sees the titular quartet getting caught in the middle of a war between time travelers. In much the same fashion, Outlander follows a nurse (Caitríona Balfe) from World War II who journeys back in time and winds up in 1743. There, she falls in love with a warrior (Sam Heughan) and gets involved in a historic rebellion. Outlander is primarily available on Starz, but most seasons are also streaming on Netflix. A seventh season is in the works.

‘Orphan Black’ (2013–2017)

Tatiana Maslany is getting a lot of attention for her role as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the new Marvel Studios series She-Hulk on Disney+. But fans of Paper Girls’ time-travel shenanigans might want to check out Maslany’s breakthrough role in Orphan Black, which aired on BBC America in the United States. She plays multiple roles in the series, which involves a group of clones targeted for assassination. Though not available on any streaming platform, Orphan Black is available for purchase on most on-demand services.

‘A Discovery of Witches’ (2018–2022)

As its title implies, A Discovery of Witches has more to do with magic than time travel, though it eventually involves the latter. Based on the Deborah Harkness book series, the show follows a witch (Teresa Palmer) and a vampire (Matthew Goode) who face off against magical creatures. Fans of Paper Girls have perhaps the lowest barrier of entry to this one. Though it’s a Sundance Now and Shudder co-production, season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Loki’ (2021–present)

Paper Girls is based on the eponymous comic book written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. Likewise, Loki sees Tom Hiddleston reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role in a whirling tour of the multiverse. Both shows embrace the wild storytelling possibilities that feel possible only in the world of comic books. Loki is streaming on Disney+.

