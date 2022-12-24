The 6 Best Marvel Series and Specials on Disney+ in 2022, Ranked

It’s that time of the year when we reflect on the Marvel Cinematic Universe titles released by the studio in 2022, particularly the ones on Disney+. 2022 was a banner year for the studio, with six television shows and specials premiering on the streaming service. And overall, every single one of them were entertaining and thoughtful additions to the MCU. Ultimately, some series were better than others, though.

6. ‘I Am Groot’ is the worst Marvel Disney+ title of 2022

Do not get us wrong — Marvel Studio’s I Am Groot was a burst of joy and a refreshing break from the other heavy 2022 MCU titles. However, something has to be last; for us, it’s the animated shorts.

I Am Groot takes place somewhere between the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the movie’s end-credits scene where Groot is a teenager. And the series contains five short episodes following Baby Groot’s adventures in the galaxy.

The episodes are a delight to watch as Groot gets himself into and out of trouble. And who wouldn’t love a surprise appearance from Rocket Raccoon? However, I Am Groot seemingly has no consequences to the MCU or real stakes, so we had to rank it last.

5. ‘Moon Knight’

Oscar Isaac undoubtedly gave one of the best Marvel performances in Moon Knight in 2022. He mainly played Steven Grant and Marc Spector, with a sprinkle of Jake Lockley in the finale’s end-credits scene. And the actor was magnificent as a complicated superhero with dissociative identity disorder.

Aside from Isaac’s performance, Moon Knight was a daring risk that paid off tenfold. The show was unlike anything we had seen in the MCU, and it was exciting every week. Plus, we know that fans will be talking about episode 4’s end for many years to come.

The reason why we ranked Moon Knight fifth on the list of 2022 Marvel Disney+ releases is because of the underwhelming finale. It left many questions unanswered, including where Steven, Marc, and Jake go next in the MCU. We don’t believe this is the last we have seen of Moon Knight, but we hoped there was some indication of what happens next.

4. ‘Ms. Marvel’

We never thought we needed a teen show in the MCU until Ms. Marvel premiered in 2022. The series introduced Kamala Khan to fans, and she was pure joy from the moment she appeared on our screens.

Ms. Marvel reminded us of Spider-Man: Homecoming in the way that both Kamala and Peter Parker are believable teenagers — even if they have superpowers. Before finding the bangle, Kamala was an ordinary awkward teenager who looked up to heroes like Captain Marvel. And then, suddenly, she was thrust into the world of those she admired.

The show sort of lost its plotline toward the end, and the villains left something to be desired. But Kamala coming into her own, the final fight scene, and the reveal that Kamala is the first acknowledged mutant in the MCU made all of the series’ negativities fade away. And Ms. Marvel arguably has the best end-credits scene of the 2022 Disney+ titles, especially since it sets up Kamala’s next adventure in the MCU.

3. ‘Werewolf by Night’

Marvel Studio’s first attempt at a special presentation was wildly successful. Werewolf by Night, which Disney+ released before Halloween, introduced the comic book character of Jack Russell, aka Werewolf by Night. And like many of the 2022 Marvel Disney+ shows, the special presentation was unlike anything we have seen before in the MCU.

Director Michael Giacchino shot Werewolf by Night mostly in black and white and pulled elements from old-school horror movies. It was suspenseful, exciting, and just a tease of what will surely come for Werewolf by Night in the MCU.

Plus, the special presentation gave fans Man-Thing, and Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone was a welcome surprise. We look forward to watching Werewolf by Night every Halloween.

2. ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

The placement of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in our 2022 Marvel Disney+ releases ranking might be controversial, but we stand by it.

The series is the first half-hour comedy in the MCU, and we appreciated the case-of-the-week format. It was hilarious and a much-needed break from the MCU’s darkness, which can sometimes be all too consuming. And we don’t know about anyone else, but the jaw-dropping and delightful twist in the finale has been on our minds since it aired.

Plus, Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters was a revelation, so we’re willing to look over the not-so-great CGI in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And anything that features Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil is automatically fantastic. We don’t make the rules.

1. ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is the best Marvel Disney+ title of 2022

The last Marvel Disney+ release in 2022 is also its best — The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. And it just goes to show the studio that they should produce more special presentations ASAP.

We didn’t realize how much we missed the Guardians until this holiday special aired. MCU fans haven’t seen a title solely focused on this ragtag group of heroes that was directed and written by James Gunn since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And we can’t imagine having to say goodbye to this corner of the MCU after the third movie premieres, but that’s a problem for another day.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special highlighted two of the unsung heroes of this group — Mantis and Drax. Their unlikely friendship is one of the best dynamics in the MCU. And their naivety when it came to gifting Kevin Bacon to Peter for Christmas was hilarious and genius on the part of Gunn.

Plus, the special presentation gave fans a catchy new holiday song, the revelation that Peter and Mantis are siblings, and a heartfelt story that had us laughing and crying constantly.

All 2022 Marvel shows and specials are available to stream on Disney+.

