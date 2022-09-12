6 Queen Elizabeth II Documentaries to Watch Now

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96. The monarch reigned for an impressive 70 years, the longest in British history. She experienced numerous historical events and plenty of ups and downs in her personal life. Fans can look back on her magnificent life with these Queen Elizabeth documentaries available to stream now.

‘A Queen Is Crowned’

The documentary A Queen Is Crowned was released in 1953, a year after Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne. It highlights her spectacular coronation event, with narration by the late actor Laurence Olivier. The film was a huge success at the time. It was even nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe. Fans can watch it on Britbox.

‘Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute’

Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute premiered in 2016 in honor of the queen’s 90th birthday. This Queen Elizabeth documentary allows viewers to see how her family members adored her. It features narration from her oldest son, King Charles III. It also includes home footage shot by various family members and commentary from royals such as Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princess Anne. Fans can rent the documentary on Amazon.

‘The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II’

In honor of the queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 (marking her 60th year on the throne), the documentary The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II was released. It features rare archive footage taken throughout her life, showing how she went from a princess to a queen admired worldwide. The documentary also includes commentary from royal family experts such as Hugo Vickers and Camilla Tominey. Fans can watch it on Amazon.

‘Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)’

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) was the last film by famed director Roger Mitchell before he died. It was released in May 2022 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Fans can enjoy footage from throughout her historic reign and personal clips giving viewers a glimpse into her personality. It’s available on Showtime.

‘Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen’

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen came out in 2022. It attempts to give viewers a close look at who Queen Elizabeth was underneath her royal image. The film features never-before-seen home movies, commentary from body language experts, and narration by the queen herself. It’s available on Apple TV.

‘Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty’

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with her only sibling, Princess Margaret, fascinated people for decades. The sisters started out on equal footing, but when their father suddenly ascended the throne in 1936, Elizabeth was thrust into the role of future heir and, later, queen. This documentary explores their relationship and how Elizabeth’s reign affected it. Fans can see it on Netflix.

