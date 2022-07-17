’90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Stephanie Matto Found 1 Quick Way to Boost Her Net Worth by $200,000

Many 90 Day Fiancé alums have become well-known thanks to the show, including Stephanie Matto. Though Matto’s time on 90 Day Fiancé was brief, she has parlayed her TV stardom into a string of lucrative side hustles. One way the entrepreneur notoriously made money was by selling her farts in jars. So, what is Stephanie Matto’s net worth?

What bizarre side hustles does the ’90 Day Fiancé’ star operate?

’90 Day Fiancé’ alum Stephanie Matto in March 2020 | Manny Carabel/Getty Images

In addition to her work in reality television, Stephanie Matto has found several interesting ways to supplement her income. Notably, the former exotic dancer made waves in late 2021 with her decision to sell her farts in jars. She documented the process on her social media accounts, including posting videos to TikTok that spotlighted her “fart-jar girl” diet.

According to Rolling Stone, Matto has made upward of $200,000 through this venture and has claimed to sell her fart jars for up to $1,000 apiece.

“One day I was thinking of different ways of making money and boosting my income with my platform, and I decided to try to actually sell fart jars as a joke. But then they actually started selling,” Matto told Rolling Stone.

But in late 2021, she experienced a health scare related to her gas-inducing diet.

Matto revealed in a January 2022 video on her YouTube channel, Stepanka, that she had ended up in the emergency room on December 17 with a clenching feeling in her chest. She was afraid it was an impending heart attack. After an EKG and other tests came back OK, doctors attributed her discomfort to the three protein shakes and copious amounts of black bean soup she’d consumed earlier that day to keep up with her fart-jar business.

“It was a little bit embarrassing,” she admitted, “but I think it really helped push me into a different direction, a direction which I had been wanting to go into for a really long time.”

So she pivoted to selling NFTs of her farts in jars. That way, she could still make money without having to produce as many jars of flatulence.

What is Stephanie Matto’s net worth?

After selling fart-jar NFTs, Stephanie Matto is still hustling hard to make money in other ways.

She launched her own adult content platform, Unfiltrd, which allows her and other creators to share explicit content with fans. In addition, she has used OnlyFans to share NSFW content. Matto is also active on platforms like Instagram, where she occasionally does brand deals and partnerships. And one of her more recent ventures involves selling her boob sweat in bottles.

According to InTouch Weekly, she has risen from her initial 90 Day Fiancé fame to achieve great success on her own terms. And now, Stephanie Matto’s net worth is around $1 million.

She’s proof that ingenuity can pay off big time. And despite criticism from people who don’t approve of her unique business ventures, Matto continues to forge ahead.

Stephanie Matto made waves on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 6

90 Day Fiancé has been a controversial show since it premiered on TLC in 2014. The reality TV series spotlights international couples as they decide whether to make their relationship official by tying the knot within a 90-day timeframe or whether to call the whole thing off.

Fans first met Stephanie Matto on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6. At the time, she was in a relationship with Erika Owens. The two had met on YouTube and embarked on a complicated and intense romance. Over the course of the season, fans watched Matto and Owens weather a health scare, make “boob plasters,” and experience complications with intimacy.

Eventually, Matto left Owens in Australia after a big fight led to their split. Though the two were upset after the breakup, fans didn’t have to wait long to see Matto on their TV screens again. The newly minted reality star landed a role in the spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life.

