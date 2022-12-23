A Complete Guide to the JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus’ Breakup Drama

There are few things more dramatic than a teen breakup, but one of those things is a breakup for young adults who also happen to be in the public eye. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus’ break up after just a few months of dating is making serious waves on social media. Rumors about what happened between Siwa and Cyrus have recently picked up steam. So, we’ve put together a brief guide to all of the breakup drama so far.

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus’ break up was announced via a sponsored post

Only in the age of TikTok would a sponsored breakup post seem oddly wholesome. Last week, JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus announced their split via a sponsored post with Royal Caribbean. The couple might have broken up, but it was alright because they were taking a cruise to smooth things over. Things started OK, but they devolved quickly.

JoJo Siwa | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

By the time the awkward voyage ended, JoJo was sharing more information about the breakup. The original video suggested Siwa was OK with the split. Something changed along the way. On Dec. 19, Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo’s mom, uploaded a video to her Instagram Story of JoJo going off. In the video, the 19-year-old pop star claimed to have gotten “played” and “tricked” for views and clout. That’s all the internet needed to start digging, and they found a lot of odd coincidences.

TikTok users are spilling all the tea on the breakup

The relationship and its demise have been openly discussed on TikTok. According to a Reddit user who has watched the drama unfold on TikTok, the breakup may have stemmed from Cyrus’ decision to go on vacation with an ex-girlfriend. According to the user, Cyrus and her ex, Soph Mosca, had planned the holiday before their two-year relationship ended in August 2022.

Additionally, TikTok rumors are swirling that Siwa had gotten back in contact with on-again-off-again love, Kylie Prew, 18. Siwa and Prew got together in January 2021 and dated off and on until the summer of 2022. Prew confirmed the split to People in August, shortly before Siwa went public with Cyrus.

Avery Cyrus has issued a statement about her breakup

Cyrus remained quiet for a few days, but she’s now speaking out about her recent breakup. The 22-year-old TikToker has responded to Siwa’s claims and denies that she used the 19-year-old star for fame. Cyrus told E! News that she believed she and Siwa had left their short romance on good terms and remained friendly. She went on to say that, from her perspective, the relationship was very real.

Christian Thomas, Avery Cyrus, JoJo Siwa, and Chase Thomas | JC Olivera/Getty Images

Cyrus also confirmed that Siwa was the one to end the three-month romance. She claims to be confused by the decision. That isn’t the end of the story, though. A great deal of tea is being spilled all over TikTok regarding the couple’s relationship and what caused their sudden split. For now, it’s all rumors, and it doesn’t seem like the chatter will stop anytime soon.