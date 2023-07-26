Could 'Young Sheldon' be Sheldon Cooper writing his own biography years in the future? The fan theory is interesting and would help explain why George Cooper is so different in the prequel.

When The Big Bang Theory ended, fans of the series hadn’t heard the last of Sheldon Cooper. Young Sheldon, a prequel series, was already underway. The series premiered in 2017 and tells the story of Sheldon’s early life. There is one major problem, though. Young Sheldon has many plot holes, most of which were introduced during The Big Bang Theory. While some inconsistencies are expected in this type of series, a fan theory explains away all of the mistakes.

A fan theory suggests ‘Young Sheldon’ is adult Sheldon writing his autobiography

While a The Big Bang Theory spinoff was essential considering the series’s popularity, fans were surprised to find adult Sheldon Cooper narrating the show. While no one on the creative side of the series has ever confirmed it, a fan theory about Jim Parson’s involvement in the prequel has been floating around for years. The Young Sheldon fan theory suggests the entire show is being told as a way for adult Sheldon Cooper to pen his autobiography.

According to the theory, all of the events being depicted are being told from far in the future as Sheldon pens a book about his extraordinary life. The style isn’t completely foreign to TV. The Wonder Years followed the same general format.

There is plenty of evidence to support the theory. For example, cameos by characters introduced in The Big Bang Theory point at the autobiography angle. The idea is sound, but what it all means is actually more interesting than the theory itself. The fan theory could explain away all of the plot holes introduced in Young Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory.

The autobiography theory would explain some of the plot holes

If the Young Sheldon fan theory is correct, it could explain away most of the plot holes introduced into the series. If Sheldon is, in fact, writing his autobiography, he could be recounting his memories in a more favorable or romanticized way.

Georgie, Sheldon, George, Mary and Missy Cooper | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

The autobiography theory would explain away one of the biggest inconsistencies in the show, at the very least. The Big Bang Theory fans were quick to notice that Sheldon remembered his father, George Cooper, much more harshly in The Big Bang Theory than he is depicted in Young Sheldon. If Sheldon is writing an autobiography years in the future, his memories of his father may have softened the further from his death he gets. George Cooper died when Sheldon was a teen. He was 27 when The Big Bang Theory premiered and 39 when it ended. Today, he’d be 43.

A second ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff is coming

We won’t know whether the written autobiography angle is true until the series finale. As of print time, there are no concrete plans to end Young Sheldon. Still, fans strongly suspect the upcoming seventh season will be the show’s last. An additional The Big Bang Theory spinoff is reportedly in the works. How that could influence the remainder of Young Sheldon remains unknown.

While another spinoff is confirmed, Chuck Lorre, who is attached to the project, has yet to share any details about the storyline or a projected premiere date. Lorre is currently working on another new show, How To Be a Bookie. It could be some time before the second spinoff shows up on the small-screen. Fans will need to wait and see what happens.