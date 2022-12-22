Aaron Taylor-Johnson Loves His Wife, Sam — Why Don’t His Fans?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson just celebrated his ten-year wedding anniversary with his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson. Their unique relationship has lasted much longer than most in Hollywood, and photos and social media posts have shown that the Avengers: Age of Ultron star clearly loves his wife. So, why don’t his fans?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson met his wife on a movie set when he was just 18 years old

Aaron, 32, and Sam, 55, met back in 2009 on the set of the British biographical drama Nowhere Boy when he was still known as Aaron Johnson and she was Sam Taylor-Wood. At the time, he was 18 and playing the role of John Lennon while she was making her directorial debut at 42. But that nearly 24-year age gap was hardly noticed.

Sam says that the moment that film wrapped, Aaron proposed to her even though they had never even shared a kiss.

“As soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me. We had never been on a date, or even kissed,” Sam said per The Things.

Aaron added, “And a year to the minute after we met, exactly one year to the minute, I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me. I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person.”

Why don’t fans love his wife, Sam?

The age gap between Aaron and Sam — who directed the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy — has always been an issue for fans, from the moment they started dating until they married. But some fans really had a problem when the actor decided to get a tattoo on his chest that featured his wife’s name.

According to Page Six, the couple got matching ink from a well-known tattoo artist to the stars, Dr. Woo, to celebrate her 50th birthday in 2017. Sam got the name “Aaron” on her collarbone, while the Kick-Ass star had “Sam” placed above his heart. Of course, fans definitely had thoughts.

“C’mon let me slander Sam,” one person wrote. “Turn back on them comments i got a couple of words for groomer granny,” another said.

“All that is my personal life, it’s sacred to me and it’s beautiful. But there is a lot of negativity around from other people,” Aaron told the outlet in 2019. “That’s their problem and their issues and however they perceive life. I live my life to its fullest and I operate from my instincts and from my heart, and I try to be as open as possible.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson had a ‘joyous day’ celebrating his wedding anniversary

Aaron and Sam married in 2012 and share two daughters — Wylda Rae, 12, and Romy Hero, 10. Sam also has two daughters with her ex-husband Jay Jopling. At the recent LA premiere of his new film Bullet Train, Aaron told People magazine that he had a “joyous day” celebrating his wedding anniversary.

“We celebrated by having lots of friends and family around and we did a joyous day, man,” he said. “It was beautiful.”

The couple renewed their vows this past summer, and have no regrets about combining their last names. Aaron said, “I just don’t see why women need to take the man’s name. I wanted to be a part of her just as much as she wanted to be part of me.”

While rumors continue to swirl he could be the next James Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s latest film Kraven the Hunter, will hit theaters in 2023. Sam Taylor-Johnson is currently directing the feature film Back to Black, a biopic based on the life and career of Amy Winehouse.