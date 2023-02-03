ABC Postpones ‘Alaska Daily’ Return — When Will Episode 7 Air?

We have bad news for fans of ABC‘s Alaska Daily — the network is pushing back the drama series’ return. Whereas we were only a few weeks away from the premiere of Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 7, now viewers have to wait a little bit longer to see it.

Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald | Darko Sikman/ABC via Getty Images

‘Alaska Daily’ Season 1 Episode 7 airs on Thursday, March 2

According to TVLine, ABC has delayed Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 7, “Enemy of the People,” one week.

Instead of airing on its original date, Feb. 23, the long-awaited episode will debut the following Thursday — March 2. The network postponed the hour because the higher-ups wanted fans to enjoy Alaska Daily‘s final five episodes consecutively without any breaks.

The Alaska Daily Season 1 finale is set for Thursday, March 30. And that means the drama series starring Hilary Swank will contain 11 episodes in its first season.

What happened in episode 6?

Given that fans have waited almost three months for new Alaska Daily episodes, we think waiting one more week for episode 7 won’t be too bothersome. But since Alaska Daily Episode 6 left off on a cliffhanger, we know that many are eager to know what happens next.

At the end of episode 6, the Concerned Citizen, who had been threatening and tormenting Eileen Fitzgerald all season long, finally confronted his nemesis. When everyone had left the Daily Alaskan‘s building except for Eileen, he made his move. The Concerned Citizen entered her office, and Eileen quickly understood who he was.

He showed her he had a gun and said she “left him no choice.” Eileen begs him not to “do this,” but before we can see any further, the scene fades to black.

The team digs deep to uncover hidden truths. Stream #AlaskaDaily now on Hulu to see them all. pic.twitter.com/OcKJzJOrm2 — Alaska Daily (@AlaskaDailyABC) February 2, 2023

Everything we know about ‘Alaska Daily’ Season 1 Episode 7

Unfortunately, ABC has not released a synopsis for Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 7. But we do have an inkling of what will go down in the hour, thanks to its preview.

The promo shows a SWAT team surrounding the Daily Alaskan while the Concerned Citizen holds Eileen hostage in the building. The other characters, including Stanley Cornik, Roz Friendly, Bob Young, Yuna Park, Austin Teague, and Aaron Pritchard, gather outside and try to help.

Inside, the Concerned Citizen tells Eileen, “You spread lies. You suppress the truth. And now you’re dead.” Shots are heard, but it’s unclear who fired the gun and if it hit anyone.

Obviously, Eileen isn’t going to die. Hilary Swank is the face of the show, and there’s no way that the writers are killing her. So we predict that Eileen wrestles the gun away from the Concerned Citizen and shoots him. However, we’re going to have to wait to learn the answer.

Alaska Daily Season 1 returns with episode 7, “Enemy of the People,” on Thursday, March 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The first six episodes of Alaska Daily are available to stream on Hulu.

