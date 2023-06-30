Late actor Alan Arkin is survived by his wife and kids. Here's what to know about the actor's spouse and how many children he had.

Hollywood legend Alan Arkin died in June 2023, leaving behind a legacy of work that won’t be forgotten. His wife, Suzanne Newlander Arkin, survives him, as do his children. So, who is Alan Arkin’s wife, and how many kids does he have? Here’s what to know about the star’s spouse and family.

Who is Alan Arkin’s wife, Suzanne Newlander Arkin?

Alan Arkin died at 89 years old on June 30, 2023. The Academy Award winner will never be forgotten thanks to his roles in Little Miss Sunshine, The Kominsky Method, and numerous other TV shows and movies. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” his kids told People. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

So, who was Alan Arkin’s wife when he died? He was reportedly married to Suzanne Newlander Arkin — his third wife. Alan and Suzanne married in 1996, and Suzanne worked as a psychotherapist. The couple reportedly lived together in California, and they chose to keep their life private. Alan told The Guardian that he and Suzanne rarely left the house or discussed politics or environmental disasters with each other behind closed doors. “I don’t want to live in a state of terror,” he said.

Alan and Suzanne also worked on improvisation workshops together. The couple taught their workshops to The Omega Institute, Bennington College, and Columbia College.

Alan also deeply respected his marriage to his wife — so much so that he asked his The Kominsky Method co-star, Jane Seymour, to have brunch with Suzanne after learning that he’d have a sex scene with Seymour.

“[Alan] read ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna have a love scene with Jane Seymour.’ So he’s like going, ‘Oh,’ and he looks at his wife and then he turned to me and says, ‘Could you have brunch with my wife because I wanted her to meet you because I believe we have to become intimate,’” Seymour told Closer Weekly. “So, it was the cutest thing. We went out for brunch. Suzanne’s lovely!”

How many kids does Alan Arkin have?

Alan Arkin and Adam Arkin | Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images

Alan Arkin has three kids — but none of them came from his marriage to his wife Suzanne Newlander Arkin. His three sons came from his two previous marriages.

Adam Arkin is Alan’s oldest son. Adam was born on Aug.19, 1956, when Alan and Jeremy Yaffe were still married. As a child, Adam had involvement in the entertainment industry, as he guest-starred in Happy Days Season 2. He then took on the starring role of Lenny Markowitz on Busting Loose in 1977. Adam went on to star in Frasier, Sons of Anarchy, How To Get Away With Murder, and Chicago Hope. He more recently worked on The Americans, Masters of Sex, and Fargo in a director role.

Matthew Arkin was born on March 21, 1960, making him Alan’s second son with Yaffe. He attended Wesleyan University and then received his JD degree from Fordham University School of Law. He practiced law for a few years before quitting to pursue acting, and he made his Broadway debut with Neil Simon’s Laughter on the 23rd Floor in 1993.

Finally, Anthony Arkin — Alan’s youngest son — was born on Nov. 29, 1967. Alan had his third son with his second wife, Barbara Dana, whom he was married to for 30 years before their divorce. Anthony also took an interest in acting and had his first role in 1981 in Full Moon High. He worked on other successful projects, including The Americans, Madoff, and Succession.

Elements of this story were originally reported by People.

